We’re starting to see tassels in some corn fields in Rice and Steele counties.
We should see even more tassels emerge in the next several days. Tassel emergence happens soon after the upper leaves point upward. Silks emerge at about the same time as the tassels, because both parts are necessary for pollination. In fact, the appearance of tassels and silks indicates the beginning of corn undergoing pollination. Due to the weather we’ve been having, you may be wondering about how your corn is growing coming into its pollination period.
Corn’s critical period for yield determination begins two weeks before tasseling and lasts until two weeks after tasseling. Stress to corn during this period, especially the week after tasseling, can decrease yield by decreasing the number of kernels per plant. The factors that would most likely cause reduced yield are dry soil and high air temperature.
University of Minnesota Extension Corn Specialist, Jeff Coulter, notes that although high air temperatures recently occurred in much of Minnesota, it is unlikely that they negatively affected corn in most fields. Heat stress has less of an impact on corn during pollination than drought stress, and typically does not occur until air temperature exceeds 86°F with dry soil or 92°F with adequate soil moisture and high humidity.
Drought or heat stress – or a combination of the two – before pollination affects the number of potential kernels per row. These factors can also delay silk emergence, while either speeding up or not affecting pollen shed. This delay in silking results in asynchrony between – or incorrect timing of – silk emergence and pollen shed. This can result in poor kernel set and ultimately result in lower yield.
Combined drought and heat stress shortly after tassel emergence can also cause exposed silks to dry quickly and be less receptive to pollen. You can check the success of kernel set during and shortly after pollination by carefully unwrapping husks and gently shaking ears. Silks detach from the ear within a couple days after they have been pollinated. Silks that do not detach have either received pollen very recently or have not received pollen. This ultimately results in fewer kernels on the ear.
It’s actually more common in Minnesota that drought stress would happen after successful pollination. This stress typically results in kernel loss at the tip of ears. if drought stress is intense or combined with other stresses, kernel loss can occur in more severe patterns on ears.
Corn development is behind normal and behind last year. But at this point, yield potential is still variable and uncertain. Our overall yield will depend on weather conditions from now through mid-August.
Corn typically reaches maturity 55 to 60 days after the start of pollination. With this year’s later start to corn pollination, growers should anticipate higher moisture grain at harvest and you may need to dry corn before selling or storing.