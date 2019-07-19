I'm not telling you anything you don't already know, but I'll state the obvious anyway: It's freaking hot out.
Even my 50-step walk from my car to the office on Friday produced a few beads of sweat.
I've seen some baseball and softball games in Minnesota get pushed back to the evening or canceled outright on Friday. Better safe than sorry.
They say if you don't like the weather here, wait five minutes. That trope appears to be true as the weekend should be more palatable.
The heat indices reaching into the 110s had me thinking, though.
What are the best athletically oriented ways to beat the heat?
I've come up with a quick guide on how to not let the rest of the summer's scorching temperatures keep you down. Spoiler: They pretty much all involve water.
- Basketball: If you were to go on the blacktop and start a pick-up game, your sneakers might melt straight into the ground. In the pool, you can keep cool and throw down a monstrous dunk on the generously low hoop. Just don't drown trying to take a charge.
- Swimming: I prefer to run for my cardio, but the health benefits of knocking out some laps is always a tried and true method.
- Water balloon fight: On a normal day, the goal is to swerve out of the way from oncoming attackers. On a day like Friday, I'd be a more than willing victim.
- Slip-n-slide: This isn't the most taxing physical activity, but you can get your steps in running back to take another trip down the tarp. Bonus points if you have a kiddie pool to land in.
- Ice skating: If you can't stand to be out in the sunshine, I'll give you a hall pass to find the nearest ice rink. Remember, we're only a few months away from more snow.
- Lake games: If you don't spend time at the lake during the summer, are you even a Minnesotan? There are over 10,000 options to chose from in this great state. Get out the wakeboard, skis or your water gear of choice to receive a respite from the steamy weather.
There you have it. I'm sure I've left out some great options, but now you have no excuse to let this opressive heat spoil your summer.