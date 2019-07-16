Outsmart the scammers
Incidents of fraud are on the rise, and scammers’ tactics are becoming more complex. That’s why it’s important to educate yourself about fraud. And while no one is immune, there are steps you can take to outsmart the scammers.
Join us for this presentation and learn important strategies to help protect you and the ones you love. We’ll share:
• How to spot certain red flags that may indicate a fraudulent encounter.
• Resources you can turn to in the event you or a loved one is targeted.
• Steps you can take now to help protect yourself and your loved ones.
This program will be led by Cate Grinney, financial advisor at Edward Jones and Sgt. Nathan Budin from the Rice County Sheriff’s Department on Aug. 8 from 10–11 a.m. at Buckham West. Refreshments will be provided. We hope you and a guest will join us. This is a free, public event. Pre-registration is requested and may be done by calling Buckham West at 332-7357 or by calling Maddie at 334-1666 by Aug. 7.
Summer painting project
Join Suzanne Schwichtenberg as she leads a class in making a fun and simple painting on a canvas tote. The final project will have a flower theme which is perfect for a summer project! You may view a sample of the project on display at Buckham West.
The class will be held on Wednesday from 1–3 p.m., and registration is required by calling 332-7357. Class fee is $20/person and includes all materials and guided instructions. Payment is due at the time of the class.
Learn to use the loop!
If you are someone who has hearing loss and/or wears hearing aids, you may be interested in the following information. Buckham West has received a grant from the Bremer Foundation for the installation of a Hearing Loop into our newly constructed building expansion. This state-of-the-art technology will allow those with hearing difficulties to participate in programming with audio being transmitted directly to their hearing aids.
In order to take advantage of the Hearing Loop, we would like to invite all hearing aid users to learn how to use this technology by attending an educational session on Wednesday, July 31 at 3:30 p.m. in the new Buckham West Conference Room. No membership is required and there is no cost. Please call 332-7357 to sign up.
Senior Spotlight day
This week is the Rice County Fair and Senior Spotlight Day is scheduled for Thursday. There are many things planned for those in attendance, including:
• 11:30 a.m. Spotlight meal in Straight River Room at minimal cost
• 1 p.m. presentation of the Rice County Outstanding Senior Volunteer
Also offered for seniors that day is a special rate for parking from 8 a.m.–noon and a shuttle ride for you from the parking lot and around the grounds. Seniors that attend will also discover many specials throughout the fairgrounds on rides and food. For more information check out the fair’s website at ricecountyfair.net.
Believet Canine Service Partners
Located near Northfield and founded in 2014 by Sam Daly, a nationally recognized dog trainer, Believet Canine Service Partners is a nonprofit organization committed to improving the life and independence of every veteran they serve with the assistance of trained service dogs. Rescue dogs are a support system for our veterans, providing physical, mental and emotional support.
Come to Buckham West on Wednesday, July 24 at 10:30 a.m. and meet Sam, learn about the good work that is being done and why it is so important to our community, and find out how you might get involved. No membership is required and there is no cost. Please call 332-7357 to sign up.
Medicare Basics
If you are turning 65 or going on Medicare soon, here is an opportunity for you to get the information you need. “Medicare Basics” will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24 at Buckham West.
The workshop will cover the parts of Medicare — hospital, medical and drug options including original/traditional Medicare, Medicare supplements, Medicare advantage plans, Part D prescription drug coverage and preventive benefits.
Instructor Chad Wojchik is a certified state health insurance program counselor and specialist with the Senior LinkAge Line. This is a free event, open to the public. There is a minimum of 10 participants for this class to be held, so sign up is necessary by calling 332-7357.
Reminders:
Openings remain for Thursday’s tour of the Minnesota Braille and Talking Book Library. Call us today to sign up!
Cleaning out your closets? Why not donate to Fashions on Central? You can be assured that we will treat your clothing and accessories with the same love you bought them with — plus your donation benefits Buckham West.
Please note that the Thursday afternoon Bunco Club will be taking a break for the rest of the summer. The group will begin meeting again on Sept. 12.
Upcoming trips
Mystery Tour day trip on Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 7:30 a.m.–9:30 p.m. One day mini-vacation, flyer available. Lots of activity, touring and food, all for $149. Motorcoach transportation included.
Minnesota State Fair on Thursday, Aug. 29. $40 includes motorcoach transportation and admission to the fair.
“Looney Lutherans” on Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 10:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. at the Ames Center, Burnsville. New musical comedy for the young at heart. $69 includes Old Country Buffet lunch, performance and motorcoach transportation.
Door County trip on Oct. 21–24. New brochures are available. Includes three nights at Rowley’s Bay, ferry to Washington Island, an excursion boat outing on the bay side of Lake Michigan and great meals.
Brochures now available: Hostfest Sept. 24–27, Branson on Nov. 7–11, and Nashville on Nov. 14–19.