A typical Monday, a full clinic, and I enter the exam room to visit with my friend and long-time patient,
75-year-old Millie, accompanied by her daughter Mary. Millie is very pleasant, has no complaints, and still feels like her glasses are working well. She doesn’t drive as much, rarely out of town and never at night … Mary takes her wherever she needs to go. While Millie is alert and attentive, she just is not the same sharp, witty and talkative lady I have come to know over the years, the hearty belly-laugh is missing, but she has had no medical issues to speak of and feels “all is well.”
On her exam, Millie does okay, no sign of macular degeneration or glaucoma, but cataracts have reduced her vision to 20/60 in each eye. I then walk her and Mary through the treatment options, including cataract surgery with its risks and benefits, emphasizing that the procedure is elective and can be done at Millie’s convenience. We talk some more and they, mother and daughter, decide to wait on any intervention; Millie already limits her driving, can see the television, and doesn’t show much interest in her crosswords or craft work anymore. In essence, they feel she is getting along just fine…but is she really?
While cataract surgery is an elective procedure with a small risk of complications, the surgery is an incredibly effective, efficient and predictable surgery offering the potential of dramatic visual improvement with minimal risk and inconvenience. Is it, however, the appropriate next step for Millie, a healthy, pleasant, 75-year-old with some early loss of her mental “sharpness?”
While the link between poor vision and cognitive dysfunction has always been speculative, a large population-based study of dementia, the Aging, Demographics and Memory Study (ADAMS), reveals some staggering information:
1. Those with poor vision who did not seek eye care were 10 times more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease
2. They are five times more likely to show cognitive decline even without dementia.
3. Those with excellent or good vision were 63% less likely to develop dementia.
Although this information does not definitively prove that better vision slows dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, the correlation is clear: maximizing vision may do more than give you a better outlook on life. As the authors state, “Our study results suggest that treatment of visual disorders may delay the diagnosis and progression of dementia, particularly Alzheimer’s disease.”
So how does all of this affect Millie and Mary? As we discuss cataract surgery and Millie’s decreasing interest in things important to her, like reading and craft work, I point out this correlation for them to consider. By making them aware of all the information, that better vision may help preserve mental function, they can better decide how to proceed… “good enough” may not really be good enough.