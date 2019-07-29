To the editor:
We are fortunate as a community to have such a mecca of art and entertainment as the Paradise Center for the Arts. Many folks are under the impression that the city of Faribault puts on the Blue Collar BBQ & Arts Festival — they would be mistaken.
The Paradise Center for the Arts is responsible for bringing this family-friendly event to our city. Great music, great food, great vendors…support our arts center and attend. You can volunteer to help as well; contact the Paradise Center to do so.
Luke Havumaki
Faribault