Question: I came across the Minnesota law that states animals cannot be kept in vehicles in a manner that endangers their safety. I also came across certain cities' laws that states you cannot idle your vehicle with the keys inside. Can you talk about pet safety, especially when the temperatures are high?
Answer: Minnesota law states that a person may not leave a dog or cat unattended in a standing or parked motor vehicle in a manner that endangers the health or safety of the pet. A peace officer, a humane agent, a dog warden or a volunteer or professional member of a fire or rescue department may use reasonable force to enter a motor vehicle to remove a dog or cat.
Please use caution and always be alert to your pet’s safety and well-being.
Consider the following options:
- Leave your pet at home when possible.
- Have someone remain in the vehicle with the pet with the engine and air conditioner running.
- Check with the business, as they may allow you to bring your pet in while shopping.
A study by Jan Null found that cracking the windows had very little effect on the temperature rise inside the vehicle. After half an hour, a car parked in 70-degree weather can get as hot as 104 degrees inside.
Do not leave your pet unattended in a vehicle, even for a short period, as it could cause a serious medical condition or death to your pet.
