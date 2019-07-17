For most kids under the age of 14, summer can be a blur of boring, stuck at home with no license or job opportunities to speak of.
Although school may be out of session, parents still work, and most fun activities are more than a bike ride away, not to mention that they cost money a weekly allowance doesn’t always account for. For the kids of the Faribault community, however, there’s a way out from under the boring with no financial or transportation strings attached. This oasis of fun integrated with learning and social support is none other than the STEAM program, a six-week summer opportunity that I wish I’d had as a young kid bored at home year after year.
Yes, STEAM takes place in school buildings, but the summer air transforms normal school routines into exciting and innovative sources of enrichment. Academic lessons are tailored for a more relaxed and community atmosphere, working to boost kids up rather than teaching to a test. At STEAM, we spend time outside, taking a hands-on approach to learning and acknowledging the value of curiosity. While each morning is spent in a classroom with teachers, the afternoons are reserved for outside games, specialized camps for all types of interests, and building social connections to last beyond the end of summer.
As one of my students put it, “Even if an activity isn’t very fun, [she] is, and that’s what really matters”. No amount of money can create the fun STEAM kids do, teaching us all that there’s so much more to summer than sunshine and free time. At STEAM, each day is a new adventure, and every student contributes a necessary element by being who they are.
While fun is a large part of the process, as a Program Lead, I see how the environment we create represents so much more than a break from summer boredom. I’ve been honored to build connections with students that make them feel safe and cared for, bubbling with joy as some verbalize how grateful they are for what STEAM has offered them. Not all families have the privilege to spend time with one another on a regular basis, as financial needs and other obligations rightfully take priority over a trip to the local pool. I admire the families of Faribault that care for these kids, and find that the best moments of STEAM are when students begin to see that bigger picture, admiring those who make these fun opportunities possible as well.
You can see what Summer STEAM students are working on by following Faribault Public Schools Summer STEAM on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FaribaultSummerSTEAM/