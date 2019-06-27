In this month’s article, I want to talk about a couple driving rules and laws. One is new to Minnesota, the other is not. So let’s talk about the old law first.
I’ve asked this question at many different venues and to people of all ages. What are you supposed to do when you see an emergency? This could be law enforcement, fire or ambulance. The answers range from “slow down,” “pull over,” “get out of their way and just let them pass you.”
I’ve even had one person said “follow them to see what’s going on.” Wrong answer!
The law states that “the driver of each other vehicle shall yield the right-of-way and shall immediately drive to a position parallel to and as close as possible to the right-hand edge or curb of the highway clear of any intersection, and shall stop and remain in this position until the emergency vehicle has passed. This sounds a little wordy but seems to make sense.
In short, the correct answer would be “Slow, pull to the right and stop but not blocking an intersection.”
Emergency responders are going with emergency lights and audible sirens for an emergency. This could be a medical, crash, fire or assault. Your responsibility and actions — just by pulling over and yielding to the emergency vehicles — can make a difference to someone who needs help.
Many of us in the public safety world have been victim to people not yielding and resulting in many near misses and sometime a crash, which in my case prevented me from responding to the emergency. So if you hear a siren, check around and if the emergency vehicle is approaching from the front or from behind, please pull over and yield.
The second law I will talk about is the referred to as the “slowpoke” or “left-lane” law. When traveling on interstates or multi-lane roads, this law requires you to pull back into the right lane after you have passed slower moving vehicles in the right lane.
This does not give you permission to speed. You still must abide by the posted speed limit. The underlying idea of this law is to prevent “bottlenecking” or a chain of vehicles stuck behind a slower moving vehicle.
I know if can be frustrating sometimes to be stuck behind slow-moving traffic as well as getting passed by a speeding vehicle. You can’t control other people’s driving habits. You can only control your own.
Be patient, be attentive and drive “Minnesota nice.” Wherever the road may take you, drive responsibly, obey the laws and buckle up so you get there safely.