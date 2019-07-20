Matthew 6:19-21: “Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.”
From a poem by David Haas:
Give away some of your treasures
To truly love freely,
is to give freely, without condition,
without expectation for return.
For you, it would be a good thing
to look among your most treasured possessions,
and consider…
giving some of them away.
That’s right.
Can you let them go?
Think about a couple of your favorite things,
and give them to someone you love.
Do you really need all of these things, still?
They have given you some great joy,
some comfort perhaps,
or have been touchstones for some blessed memories.
But maybe, as you age,
and as you move forward
in this new chapter of your life,
they might be getting “in the way”
of you embracing what God wants of you
at this time.
Clinging to things,
however wonderful and precious they may be,
can become roadblocks to seeing clearly
the next move, the next adventure.
That’s right.
Give some things away.
As gift.
Without condition.
Without expectations.
Chock-full of gratitude.
As I read from this poem by David Haas I realized I have some serious work to do! I’m at the point of life when I need to give some thought to “smalling down”! When I look around the house we have lived in for 33 years it has become a place for a lot of stuff to accumulate. Some treasures, but likely more stuff, stuff that would make next year’s garage sale a real gala event! So what comes next? What do I keep and what do I need to give away? I have been accused of saving my clothes all the way back from high school. That’s a bit of a stretch, but I have saved some of the things I have worn at what David Haas calls “blessed memories.”
What are “treasures on earth”?
In general, “treasures on earth” includes money and possessions. Earthly treasures include the things you can touch.
Now, before you jump to the wrong conclusion, Jesus didn’t say that…
You can’t own a phone.
You can’t buy a computer.
You can’t purchase a home.
You can’t drive a car.
What are “treasures in heaven”?
Storing up “treasures in heaven” does include giving to your local church, nonprofits and those in need. But that’s not all.
It also includes living for God’s glory and the good of others.
This question really gets to the heart of the matter, which leads us to the final question.
Do you treasure Jesus?
Before you roll up your sleeves to start making deposits into your eternal ledger statement, hang tight. There’s one final thing you need to know.
Today, ask yourself: Do I treasure Jesus or do I treasure the world? Do I obsess over earning more money or buying more things? Or am I consumed with living and loving like Jesus? The answer to these questions will let you know if you’re living for Jesus from your heart.