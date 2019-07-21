Consider the lilies, how they grow: they neither toil nor spin, yet I tell you, even Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these.
These words from the bible from the book of Luke 12:27 always remind me of my mother especially at this time of year. In my gardens I plant flowers that make me happy and flowers that evoke memories. Lilies blooming in July coincide with what would have been my mom’s 87th birthday and my parent’s 63rd wedding anniversary. And seeing lilies and remembering mom also reminds me of our favorite movie that we would watch over and over, ‘Lilies of the Field.’ I still cry at the end!
Big, beautiful lily flowers are some of the most recognizable flowers in the world. The flower is actually so popular that many flowers with “lily” in the name aren’t actually true lilies!
Daylilies – I think we all can agree that this seems to be the lily we see most in gardens. For our growing zone they are rugged, adaptable and vigorous and long growing for years in gardens. They prefer at least 6 hours of sunlight per day and are adaptable to most soil types but do prefer an acidic soil (get that soil test done!). They are considered to not be ‘true’ lilies but belong to the genus Hemerocallis. A Greek word in two parts: hemera meaning day and kallos meaning beauty. The name is appropriate since the flower only lasts on day. There are literally hundreds of cultivars with various bloom times and a variety of colors ranging from white to apricot, lavender, pink, orange and red and some that are even bi-colored. I have several different daylilies in my yard but by far my most favorite is Irish Eyes that is a sunny yellow flower. A tribute to my husband and his mom that is a descendant of the Vessey/Leahy clans!
Martagon, Asiatic, Oriental, Orienpet, Trumpet and Species lilies – these types are considered true lilies. They are a bulbous plant with large trumpet-shaped, typically fragrant, flowers on tall, slender stems. Lilies have long been cultivated, some kinds being of symbolic importance and some used in perfumery. These lilies are an easy to grow perennial as long as they are suited to our region. Bloom times for these lilies are from May through September. These lilies are heavy feeders and should be fertilized in the spring and then after blooming. Unlike daylilies, the flowers on these types of lilies will last for several days making them favorites for floral designers to be added to cut arrangements. One of their favorites to use are Stargazer lilies with large white and pink blooms that are very fragrant. I also have several different Asiatic lilies in my garden but by far my favorite is a dwarf Asiatic called Tiny Padhye with deep red centers and white tips.
And let’s not forget calla and canna lilies, Easter lilies, Lily of the Valley, water lilies, etc. – some ‘true’ lilies and some not.
Whether you plant ‘true’ lilies or ‘imposter’ lilies it doesn’t matter. In my book they are all beautiful!
Amen, Amen, Amen!