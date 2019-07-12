To the editor:
I would like to respectfully request a public response from Congressman Jim Hagedorn.
The Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act of 2019, HR 1044, was introduced along with a sister bill in the Senate (S.386) on Feb. 7, 2019 Without any committee review or public hearing and very little publicity it was supposed to come to the floor of the house on Tuesday. A public outcry delayed the vote. The house leadership announced that Wednesday the floor would be open for speeches with no votes taking place.
Yet by 4:56 D.C. time on Wednesday a vote by 224 Democrats, 140 Republicans and one Independent passed HR 1044.
This bipartisan effort is a gift to India and China to the detriment of American workers and citizens. Many people in the tech industry consider this to border on treason. I understand the endless quest of the Democrat Party to achieve power through any means possible. At the very least they are open and honest about their efforts to destroy the United States.
I fail to understand how Republicans can explain their participation in this effort. My hope is that you can avoid parroting Chamber of Commerce talking points and explain your vote with some simple facts. There are many technical students and graduates in the First District that can handle the facts and vote.
Tom Moline
Faribault