I recently preached on building stronger nuclear families and stronger church families.
It begins with communication. I believe what God wants for our world is stronger communication. Think of how few problems we would have if we talked more openly and freely with members of our families and our churches.
Sadly I have had people throughout my life who have become upset with me. One problem is that I don’t know why they are upset. If you have problems in your family, sit down and talk. If you have problems with your pastor or the church, sit down and talk. It may not always end up with the results you may wish, but you have spoken about the situation, and hopefully you can move forward without bitter feelings.
Terri Schultz, a researcher, wrote “Although many women chose their partners on sex appeal, research shows if they had to do it again, they said the ability to communicate is much more important.”
In this age of technology, we have set aside talking face to face. But put all the technology aside and talk, actually talk, to one another.
The second thing we need to have is commitment. Now you may be committed to getting up and going to school or work each day, but are you committed to serving your church and your family? Ask yourself if your family comes before things you want to do or want to have for yourself.
How about your church? Are you truly committed to your church in your thoughts, your prayers and your budget along with your schedule, or does the church come in second on your schedule and finances? The creed of the Hell’s Angels Motorcycle gang was: “We’re a family. We’re together. We live together, fight together, die together. We’re together.” We should be as committed to our family and church as the Hell’s Angels are to one another. Sit down with your family and your church family and let them know how committed your are to them.
The third part of this is compassion: the ability to “feel with” another person. Do you and does your church let people know that you care about them, that you understand what they are going through, that you matter to them?Parents, do you understand what situations may be facing your children and children, do you understand the feelings of your parents? The same question for the church family in understanding what is taking place with individual church members. In our world today with so much hate and fighting, compassion and love must start in our churches.
Communication, commitment, compassion are all needed in our families and in our churches. Let us put God first, make going to church a priority and and we can make the 3 C’s possible and successful each and every day.