Affordable housing is a huge and complex topic. In my work with Habitat for Humanity and the Northfield Housing and Redevelopment Authority, I narrow down the challenges to these: 1) cost of construction, 2) wages not rising fast enough, 3) shortage of skilled workers and 4) lack of “gap financing.”
Cost of construction: I’ve been with Habitat for 12 years. When I started we could build a home with 3 bedrooms, a basement, 1 bathroom and single-car garage for $85,000. That’s not including the land or staff. Today, that number is $175,000.
We’ve always relied heavily on in-kind donations and volunteer-labor. Concrete and lumber are our biggest costs. When you add in the cost of land and costs to cover operational expenses, we’re over $200,000.
My example is just one of thousands that have been shared with elected representatives. The good news is that Gov. Tim Walz formed a Legislative Commission on Housing Affordability and the Senate established a Committee on Homeownership Affordability and Availability. I’m grateful to Sen. Rich Draheim who is a leader on these issues. These groups will be discussing the rising costs of construction and how increased regulation plays a part.
Wages are not rising fast enough: Minnesota Housing Partnership reports that for those earning the state minimum wage ($9.65), even a one bedroom apartment is out of reach in all Minnesota counties. To afford a one-bedroom apartment, a minimum wage worker must work 61 hours/week and must work 78 hours/week to afford a two-bedroom. When examining top projected growth rate, the top two jobs (Home Health Aids and Personal Care Aides) earn median incomes under $28,200/year. (Source: Minnesota DEED).
Shortage of skilled workers: Since the recession there has been a shortage of skilled workers. Current estimates indicate there are 300,000 unfilled jobs in the construction industry. The industry is expected to need an additional 747,000 workers by 2026, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Lack of “gap financing”: Gap financing is the money that comes from the local municipality, the state or the federal level that covers the difference between what a household can afford and what the house costs. This financing is typically for households at 80% of the area median income (which is $68,000 in Rice County).
Say a household wishes to purchase a house for 200K and they are qualified from a bank for 175,000, “gap financing” is what can provide that gap of $25,000. Typically, gap financing is in the form of a junior mortgage. It’s a deferred 0% loan – meaning the homeowner pays that full amount back when they sell the house in the future. This kind of funding is CRITICAL. Local municipalities can offer this through their HRAs or sometimes it’s available from Three Rivers or Minnesota Housing Finance Agency (but the amounts need to be bigger!).
When we collectively agree that affordable housing is critical infrastructure in our community these challenges can be overcome.