Tariffs are making headlines these days — as our response to China’s subsidizing exports, dumping steel, and stealing intellectual property, and as a tool in our effort to deal with a belligerent Iran. What is the purpose of tariffs that a government applies to imports ? How do they affect you and me?
Tariffs have a long history. Article 1 of the Constitution laid the ground rules for America’s use of tariffs. The Tariff Act was passed by the first Congress and signed into law by George Washington on July 4, 1789. Until 1913, when the Income Tax was enacted, over 90% of the federal government’s revenue was raised through tariffs.
Today, there are a variety of reasons for using tariffs. They’re sometimes controversial.
Tariffs are often used to exert political leverage on another country if we ascertain that they are sponsoring terrorism or perpetuating human rights violations. The U.S. has used this kind of pressure against Burma, Iran, Syria, North Korea and Cuba as well as China. Rather than using military action, placing a tariff on imports and exports can call attention to a repressive or terroristic regime with the hope that international pressure will improve treatment of its citizens, or stop terrorist activity.
Currently we are using tariffs on Iran to halt their military attacks on neighboring countries, and to keep in check their production of nuclear weapons. In North Korea, we use tariffs to call attention to their human rights violations and their threats of nuclear warfare. The United States has used tariffs and bans on shipping to Cuba to protest their communist government’s treatment of Cuban citizens. Tariffs on Mexico aim at motivating them to stop immigration across their southern border.
Like most Republicans, I believe trade should be free. If not free, then at least fair. Tariffs are one mechanism used to ensure that fairness
Placed on imports, tariffs restrict foreign goods by making them more expensive, therefore less attractive to consumers. Used in this way, tariffs are a way of leveling the playing field when a foreign country undercuts the price of goods, putting our manufacturers at a disadvantage, and threatening--even shutting down — domestic production. For example, in 2018 imports from China to the U. S. amounted to$ 539 billion. That year, our exports to China totaled only $120 billion, leaving a $419 billion trade deficit and raising serious questions of fairness. After all, China has a population four times that of the US, and could reasonably be expected to buy more U.S. products than it does.
Used judiciously, tariffs can be beneficial in protecting both domestic production of goods needed by our citizens, and jobs needed by American workers, thereby guaranteeing that we are not dependent on foreign countries.
Abraham Lincoln explained it in these words. “When we buy manufactured goods abroad, we get the manufactured goods and the foreigner gets the money. When we buy the manufactured goods at home, we get both the goods and the money.”