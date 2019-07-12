Just imagine. You’re in a high-stress job in Lagos, Nigeria, when you learn that your husband wants a divorce. Not only that, at the same time, your employer gives notice that your position has been terminated.
Just wait. It gets worse. Your employer puts out a warrant for your arrest.
That was the experience of Carrie Classon in her nail-biting memoir, "Blue Yarn," the story of a Wisconsin woman who loses her marriage and career only to find herself in — of all places — Africa.
The title comes from the blue yarn wrapped around the letters she and her husband had written to each other during their courtship. Equally, it relates to a sad story that turns out not being as sad as one would have expected.
When her husband told Classon he no longer loved her, he failed to mention that he once had an affair with a girl in Brazil. When faced with the end of her marriage and job, she turned to her gut instinct. “When I have had to make a life-altering decision, I have simply … leapt. Something deep inside me spoke and I obeyed.”
After a failed affair, Classon left Nigeria for East Africa, again following her instincts, accompanied by her deaf cat. “I felt myself stepping away from solid ground and any lingering notions I controlled my future. As I waded deeper into Nigeria, I felt myself letting go of all the things I had clung to so tightly to keep myself from sinking. I wanted to know how it felt to go in deeper. I wanted to see if I would float.”
With her heart and her instincts her guide, she relentlessly pursued a lifelong dream – to sail a dhow. “There in the dhow, I found my tranquil sea. In the deep of the ocean, I lost track of time and felt a profound peace. The hull of the dhow held me like a womb, rocked me like a cradle, loosened my grip on notions I didn’t even know I was still holding. I don’t know how a boat carved of mango wood on the East Africa coast was the transport I needed, but on the dhow I was able to let go of the last bonds to the person I had been, the life I had lived, the expectations I had harbored so faithfully for so long.”
This is a great read, and could prove an inspiration to anyone else facing similar challenges in life.