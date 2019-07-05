This is the first in a series of articles that will introduce you to HOPE Center and the work we do around domestic violence and sexual assault here in Rice County.
The mission of HOPE Center is to create zero tolerance for sexual and domestic violence through Healing, Outreach, Prevention and Education. Through innovative programming, we offer direct support to victims of violence in Rice County, collaborative support to other organizations that serve victims and educational support to the entire community.
We serve over 1,100 clients every year and all of our services are free and confidential. We are the only agency in Rice County that provides advocacy services to victims of all ages, at every stage of their experience.
Located in Faribault, Hope Center’s professional staff works closely with numerous agencies including police and sheriff departments, local hospitals, the County Attorney, county Community Corrections and local colleges. The ongoing communication and high level of cooperation among these organizations serve to directly benefit our clients.
In addition to our staff, we also have about 70 volunteers working with us, most of whom come from local colleges. Our volunteers provide much of the staffing for our Safeline for which they are prepared with 40 hours of training. They also assist with tasks such as assisting with multimedia presentations, staffing events and clerical work. While our volunteers are overwhelmingly female, our clients also find that working with our male volunteers can be extremely validating.
It is also interesting to note that our state is a leader in addressing issues of domestic violence and sexual assault. In fact, the nation’s first domestic violence shelter was established in Minnesota.
The state was also on the forefront of developing the SMART (Sexual assault Multi-disciplinary Action Response Teams) concept. This evolved from the recognition that an individual client may assume various roles including that of patient, crime victim and survivor. The group’s mission is to create and implement an integrated, victim-centered response to sexual assault that is inclusive of all communities and promotes healing, justice and accountability.
If you are experiencing violence or threatening behavior from a partner, spouse, ex-partner or ex-spouse, regardless of whether that person lives with you or not, there are steps you can take to plan for your safety and for the safety of your children. This is called safety planning and we can help you make one.
Remember that keeping safe does not always mean leaving your home. In fact, leaving your home without planning can be a very dangerous thing to do.
Future articles will include more detailed information on issues related to domestic violence and sexual assault as well as the services we provide.
HOPE Center services include phone support, emergency shelter, counseling, hospital support and legal advocacy. For assistance for yourself or someone else, call our 24-hour Safeline: 800-607-2330. For more information, visit hopecentermn.org.