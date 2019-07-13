As soon as I hit the age of reason, I was an atheist. It was clear to me that nobody who took a moment to examine life could believe in a God. Church, I had concluded, was full of people who basically want to do good but couldn’t do it on their own. While I was warmly loved by the gracious pastors at my family’s church, when I imagined a Christian leader my default image was of an angry, judgmental pulpit-pounder.
I nevertheless attended church youth group and treated it like a philosophical discussion club, humoring the fools’ faith-based assumptions and occasionally playing the devil’s advocate. God, as an entity with whom I might have a relationship, was never relevant to me as anything other than a fun debate topic.
Through the turning of subconscious gears, divine intervention, or both, by age 18 I had picked up two books that would prove instrumental in chipping away at my hubris. Greg Boyd’s “Letters From a Skeptic,” with its claim that the Bible has a “general historical reliability,” gave me intellectual permission to consider Christ-followers as people who might have rational basis for their beliefs.
C.S. Lewis’ “Screwtape Letters,” with its depiction of the devil as a corporate bureaucrat, painted Christian supernaturalism in a fashion that made me more curious about the Christian worldview. Screwtape’s assertion that the ones who lose their life for God receive back their personality and in fact become “more themselves than ever” was a comfort to a teen concerned with not becoming a religious automaton.
Around the same time, I was in a relationship with someone who had taken God seriously enough to make significant life decisions based on what she thought Jesus would do. Never having taken God that seriously, I wondered whether my atheism had been too casual.
At a special service run by my favorite pastor one evening, something happened. Going into the service we were each handed pieces of paper and golf pencils. At one point the preacher said “write down what you want to give up to God this year.” I was still drawing a blank. Then he said to the congregation “if you don’t know what to give, then ask God what He wants.”
Ask God. How novel. I tilted my head back, closed my eyes, and thought “I still don’t believe in you, God, but if you’re there and there’s something you think I should give up, then let me know. Amen.”
It’s not like my pencil started writing on its own, but immediately into my mind popped three words: arrogance, emotions, extraordinary. Unable to track any mental trail that had led to them, and not sure how exactly one could “give them up,” I wrote them anyway. Because they felt so alien, so different from my normal thoughts, I began to consider whether these words were given to me by God. Was that was how people experienced God? Unverifiably and outside the five senses but real enough nonetheless? Was finding a way to somehow give up these three things in my life a sort of challenge that a God who maybe did exist was lovingly placing on me? Those questions blew my mind.
I didn’t convert on the spot, but this moment ultimately led to my actively embracing a relationship with a loving God.