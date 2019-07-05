Transportation might be the biggest reason I decided to run for the Senate.
I watched for years as many tried, and failed, to deliver funding for the Highway 14 expansion. After so many disappointments I decided to see if I could help. After I was elected, I asked to be named vice chair of the Senate Transportation Committee so I could have as much influence as possible.
I am proud to say Republicans have taken care of roads and bridges for two consecutive budgets. Before discussing what we accomplished this year, it might be helpful to review what we did in 2017.
Recapping the 2017 budget
In 2017, the first Republican budget provided $5 billion for roads and bridges over a 10-year span, including $300 million in permanent, ongoing funding. In addition, we added $16 million for transportation assistance to small cities, and $52 million for local bridge replacement and rehabilitation.
Thanks to our plan, more than 8,000 lane miles and 200 bridges will be repaired. After watching transportation get caught up in needless political battles for so many years, it felt fantastic to deliver such amazing results for roads and bridges. And most importantly, we saved families from harmful gas tax and tab fee increases that Gov. Dayton desperately wanted.
But by far my proudest achievement is that in 2018 we finally approved full funding for the long-delayed Highway 14 project between Owatonna and Dodge Center. The project is moving quickly now, and the contractor will be selected on August 22. Everyone from southern Minnesota knows just how dangerous this stretch of road was. It is heartbreaking that so many lost loved ones, but I am overjoyed for the countless lives that will be saved going forward.
What we did this year
This year’s budget process was quite a bit different than 2017. We had to work with a new governor and new DFL leadership in the house that was hellbent on raising taxes. It made for challenging negotiations, but in the end, Republicans successfully protected billions in dedicated funding for transportation infrastructure over the next ten years – without raising gas taxes, tab fees, and motor vehicle sales taxes.
Earlier this year, the leader of Gov. Walz’s Blue Ribbon Council studying MNLARS recommended scrapping the program and moving to software developed by the private sector. This is exactly what I said in 2017, and I am glad Gov. Walz agreed with the recommendation. This year’s transportation budget includes funding that will finally get rid of MNLARS and get the private sector software up and running.
Deputy registrars were perhaps most harmed by the MNLARS fiasco. Many of them nearly lost everything. Last year, the legislature approved my bill that would reimburse them for their losses, but Gov. Dayton disappointingly vetoed it. This year, I am thrilled to say we finally got it done and Gov. Walz signed it into law.
Finally, this year’s transportation budget also included my ‘slowpoke’ bill requiring slow drivers to move out of the left-hand lane so other drivers can pass, with exceptions when weather or traffic conditions make doing so more dangerous. Of all the bills I have worked on as a state Senator, the slowpoke bill has been among the most popular. I’m glad this common-sense bill is finally the law of the land.