To the editor:
What an inspiring and patriotic Fourth of July celebration in Washington, D.C.! Also, the tribute to the U.S. military was phenomenal. It was truly a proud moment for me and many other Americans.
However, according to various media outlets, many Democrats did not seem to be on board; for example, some spoke of the money involved in this celebration. I was surprised in that the Democrats are not usually concerned with spending. In light of all of this, I feel the need to respond to the concerns and questions of the Democrats with the following.
Those of you who are so concerned about spending, what about Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s taxpayer-funded trip to Italy/Ukraine in 2015? (Judicial Watch, June 18, 2019) — liquor and food included (CNSNews.com) — costing the taxpayer, according to Judicial Watch, $184,587.81? Additionally, according to Judicial Watch, over two years, Speaker Pelosi spent $2.1 million on trips! Where are the questions here? How strange that you don’t continuously hear any of that on the mainstream media.
What is the difference between the July 4 celebration and Speaker Pelosi’s trips? The July 4 celebration honored our military and the United States, plus it was a celebration enjoyed by many citizens, myself included. On the other hand, Pelosi’s trip smacked more of a “vacation” that was enjoyed by a select few and not the ordinary citizen.
God bless America! The July 4 celebration was a wonderful, patriotic celebration that seemed more than a decade in coming, despite the rhetoric of the Democrats.
Linda Moore
Faribault