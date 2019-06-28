In this May 2, file photo, Jenny Teeson, center in white, of Andover, Minn., looks on as Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signs a bill at the State Capitol in St. Paul, repealing a Minnesota law that prevented prosecutors from filing sexual assault charges against people accused of raping their spouse. Teeson testified before legislative committees earlier this year about how her now ex-husband drugged her and made a video of himself raping her while she was unconscious. Starting July 1, Minnesotans who rape their spouses can be charged with sexual assault, wage theft will become a crime. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski, File)