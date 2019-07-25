AUSTIN, Minn. — A Dodge Center woman wanted for allegedly running over a man while he was skateboarding was arrested Tuesday night, July 23, according to jail records.
Tori Jersusha-Ann Ward, 20, was arrested at about 8 p.m. without incident, Austin Police Chief David McKichan wrote in an email. Police in this southern Minnesota city located the suspect vehicle a short time later in Austin.
Ward is charged in Mower County District Court with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. All three charges are felonies.
Ward made her first appearance on the charges Wednesday morning, when Judge Kevin Siefken set conditional bail at $125,000 and unconditional bail at $250,000. Ward's next court appearance is set for Aug. 5.
A complaint warrant was filed with the court on Monday for an incident that is alleged to have occurred on Friday.
Austin officers were called at 11:50 a.m. on July 19 for a report of a hit-and-run crash where a car struck a pedestrian, according to the criminal complaint.
En route to the scene, a person flagged down an officer and brought him to a store, where the alleged victim ran after being struck.
The alleged victim, an adult man, was lying on the store floor and bleeding "profusely," according to court records. He was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin for a fractured right wrist and several large lacerations, which are classified as "substantial bodily harm."
The man told police that his relationship with Ward ended the previous night and she had been following him around for several hours before the incident while he was on his skateboard, according to court records. The man said he was in the middle of the road and tried to avoid the oncoming car, but was not successful.
Police interviewed two men and a juvenile male who were with the alleged victim at the time of the incident. Two reported seeing the car speed up and hit the man. Both told police Ward was the driver.
One told police he did not see the incident but did see Ward pull the car to the side of the road, get out, dump water on the car's hood, wipe it off and then leave, according to court records.