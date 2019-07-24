FARGO — Federal meth seizures in Minnesota this year have surpassed last year’s count, while North Dakota has seen far fewer confiscations by Drug Enforcement Administration agents in the first half of 2019, according to numbers released Tuesday by the agency.
The DEA netted about 926 pounds in Minnesota for the first half of this year, surpassing the 2018 total of 871 pounds. That was a 61% increase from the first half of 2018, the largest jump of the five states in the region.
It seized just over 6 pounds from January through June in North Dakota, a dramatic drop from the 78 pounds confiscated in the same time period last year. Agents nabbed about 86 pounds throughout last year in the state.
Overall, the agency’s Omaha Division seized 1,437 pounds of methamphetamine, which was estimated at $9 million, in the first six months of 2019, according to a news release. That’s a 31% increase compared to the first half of 2018 for the division that includes both Dakotas, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska, the release said.
Agents collected a 2018 total of 1,639 pounds in those states.
“The most commonly seized drug across our division, and pretty much the entire United States, is methamphetamine,” Special Agent in Charge Richard Salter Jr. said in the DEA statement. “It’s a dangerous substance, and DEA agents are working hard to rid our communities and schools of this poison.”
DEA agents in North Dakota and Minnesota seized 3 and 565 pounds, respectively, in 2017, according to Forum archives.
The agency cited drug trafficking across the southern border, noting meth seizures at the southwest border increased 255% from 2012 to 2017. The DEA attributed the jump to the Combat Methamphetamine Epidemic Act of 2005, which forced domestic meth out of business but opened the market for Mexican cartels to traffic meth into the U.S.
“The Omaha Division is saturated with Mexican-sourced methamphetamine, as evidenced by the low price and high purity,” Salter said.
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, a separate federal agency, reported it seized 10,328 pounds of meth in fiscal year 2018, a 160% jump from fiscal year 2014, according to numbers from the CBP. Almost all of that meth was collected from Southwest Border sectors, the agency said.
Much of the meth found in the Midwest comes through Arizona, the DEA said. A major source of meth comes from Minneapolis, though there have been reports of the drug coming from California, Texas and Arizona, said Jeff Larson, a Moorhead police officer who works with the Lakes to River Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force.
The group that includes Moorhead and Breckenridge police and sheriff’s deputies from Clay and Wilkin counties seized about 40 pounds last year, up from 23 pounds in 2017 and 3 pounds in 2016, according to Moorhead Police Department statistics.
Fargo narcotics officers seized 2 ¼ pounds of meth last year, compared to 24.6 pounds in 2017, according to annual reports.
North Dakota law enforcement agencies also have reported increases in meth and amphetamine seizures, counting more than 1,200 pounds in 2014 and 2,400 pounds last year, according to statistics from the Attorney General’s Office.
Meth use is ever changing but mostly steady in the metro area based on supply, Larson said. The Moorhead Police Department has partnered with DEA agents to stop supply chains that may stem from out of state in an effort to curtail drug use, Larson said.
“The working relationship is spectacular,” he said.