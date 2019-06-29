In the summer of '69, 63 First English Lutheran Church (FELC) members — young and ready to make a difference in the community — set out with a blessing to begin Our Savior’s Lutheran Church (OSLC) in Faribault.
Saturday, members of FELC and OSLC gathered at First English to celebrate 50 years of Our Savior’s by recreating the walk congregation members took to the new church site at 1207 Prairie Ave. SW — two miles from FELC at 204 Second St. NW.
The church separated because there were simply too many people, and today the congregations still work together in their missions.
“We’ve had a religious partnership with Our Savior’s from the beginning,” FELC Pastor Mark Johnson said. “We’re very thankful for that.”
OSLC Pastor Jeff Sandgren said “We share many things in common — we have common roots and we collaborate with youth programs. They gave us a gift years ago by blessing our group and giving us land. It was a wonderful launch for Our Savior’s.”
From the original 63 charter members of OSLC, 50 still attend OSLC.
“It was a young group, so much excitement. We just wanted to be part of it. We were new to town, we had a new baby — everything was new” said charter member Karen Larson who was at the walk with her husband Keith Larson.
Julie and Bob Olson were also a new couple in town.
“We had no strong attachment to the church yet, so we were the perfect candidates for a new church. We were just youngsters in our 20s,” Julie Olson said. “We were young; we didn’t know enough to be anxious.”
Keith Larson remembered taking the walk saying “the road stopped at Our Savior’s; everything stopped at Our Savior’s.”
The end of the road turned out to be the new beginning of service in the community. Though the new congregation had to worship in the Faribault High School while waiting for the new church to be built, they were quick to start impacting the community.
“I don’t think it’s changed in spirit. It’s the same spirit, the same enthusiasm to reach out,” Julie Olson said.
Keith Larson chipped in saying “that’s part of why we went there.”
OSLC has helped bring Habitat for Humanity, Ruth’s House of Hope, a food shelf and worship services for the Deaf and Blind communities to Faribault.
In the 1980s, OSLC had a Deaf ministry and braille available at worship services. Today they still have interpreters at worship services.
Karen Larson remembers helping to start the food shelf at OSLC.
“We out food in a closet and when someone came in with need of the food, the secretary would put it in a bag for them," he said.
Habitat for Humanity was also brought to Faribault when a group of 60 people went to Lake County, Michigan in 1988 for a week to build a house for a mother and her kids.
Tom Waarvik, a member of OSLC who went on the trip, said “People went who wanted to work and then we wanted to continue in that way.”
Two years later, the Rice County Habitat for Humanity was established. Waarvik said the Rice County Habitat for Humanity has built 45 houses in the county with the help of many churches and volunteers.
Waarvik attributed much of the success of bringing Habitat for Humanity to Rice County to OSLC former Pastor Mark Thompson and Bill “Mr. Habitat” Sartor.
“We’ve always been geared toward the youth,” Karen Larson added. “They’re a big part of the congregation. That part hasn’t changed.”
The families that originally made the walk had many children and OSLC continues to help them be active in helping people through mission trips. Pastor Sandgren said this year a group went to Alaska and another will soon be off to Puerto Rico, and gatherings outside of church are available for any age to join.
Once the new building was finished in 1970, the OSLC congregation moved in.
“It finally looked like a church,” Julie Olson said. “Our first pastor, Pastor David Vaaler, was very kind. He was a visionary, gentle and outreaching.”
Karen Larson agreed, saying, “His door was always open.” Remembering their first day at the new church, Larson said they first met as a congregation in what is now the chapel.
From forming a new church in Faribault to creating a friendship between congregations, OSLC and FELC continue to impact the community.
“First English has done a lot too; we do a lot of things together,” Keith Larson said. “We’ve always had a good relationship with First English.”
To learn more about the churches, visit oursaviorsfbo.org and firstenglishfaribault.org.