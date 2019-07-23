Less than a year after disaster struck Kamp Dels, the campground is doing better than ever, thanks to hard work and community support.
On the night of Sept. 20, after most of the seasonal campers checked out, a tornado swept through the campground and the surrounding area — one of many tornadoes that wreaked havoc across Rice County and portions of southern Minnesota.
Kamp Dels is a family owned and operated campground and has been since 1955, something it prides itself on.
“For three, four, five months we stay really involved with our guests,” Operations Manager Grant Pope said. “… I’m a third-generation guy; I have three brothers who are also heavily involved, so it’s a big family thing and it really shows to our guests and customers too. They feel really involved, we treat them like family, so we have a pretty good following in that sense. We try to stay away from the corporate feel.”
Night of the tornado
The tornado occurred after the recreational portion of the campground was closed and the busiest part of camping season was over. With close to 550 campsites and seven cabins, the timing of the storm was, as Grant Pope puts it, “a blessing in disguise.”
There were no casualties or injuries at Kamp Dels from the storm, just a loss of 450 trees and a few totaled recreational vehicles.
“When you hear about severe weather, you worry about the safety of your guests, because they’re in campers, they’re in tents, that sort of thing, so we’re always trying to stay in tune with the weather,” Grant Pope said. “We did our normal procedures and everybody took shelter and we heard the sirens go off, and it was amazing how fast it hit; it was just incredible … There was some massive destruction. Our whole family, the whole community, because they got hit too, were just in utter shock, I mean it was just ‘Where do we start? What do we do?’”
Grant Pope’s brother, Cole Pope, said the storm damage was nothing the business couldn’t deal with.
“I know it almost sounds redundant, but it’s so true that no lives were lost, and that’s just the one thing you’ve got to thank somebody, thank the man upstairs,” he said.
Assessing damage
When Kamp Dels leaders were finally able to investigate the damage, they were surprised at what they found. The trees that were down not only fell but many were uprooted. The roofs to buildings were torn off and utilities were broken. Besides the damage done to the campground, there were 72 recreational vehicles considered totaled, and 12 to 18 were so smashed that nothing was left of them.
The night of the tornado, the Kamp Dels team started working on a strategic plan.
“We got together that night and we just sort of planned, because there are so many people in this place and nobody got hurt in the storm, which is absolutely incredible,” Grant Pope said. “For us, it was just so important in following our clean-up procedure, because in cleaning up, we’re using chainsaws and heavy machinery and it’s a dangerous thing so we needed to be safe. So we came up with a plan and we hit the ground running.”
Leaders worked on a plan the night of the storm, but until the employees were able to get out to explore the campground, they didn’t know the extent of the damage.
“So we’re driving around and we couldn’t find our way out because we would take this road and there was a tree on it and the next one there was a tree on it and the next one there was a tree on it so it was just like you didn’t know where to start from that point on and we knew we had to clean it up, obviously,” Cole Pope said.
For about three months after the tornado went through, the Kamp Dels team worked to clean up the damage. Once the ground was frozen, the team had to stop and work on a plan to continue the cleanup efforts in the spring. With the help of the community and guests, Kamp Dels opened on Memorial Day weekend as planned.
The campground was also able to make improvements in storm preparedness and safety. They were able to clean up the damage and planted 550 trees to replace the 450 that fell during the storm. Never wanting to stay stagnant, the business also added aqua trikes and kayaks.
“The storm shelters are located throughout the place, and it has really opened our eyes, too, on how we communicate with our guests and storm planning. We take it really seriously …, Grant Pope said. “We take every precaution when a storm rolls in. Even if it’s just the slightest thing, we’re on top of it.”
Storm plan improvements
After the storm, the campground amplified its safety precautions with new technology. A new mobile app allows guests to view a campground map on their phone, track the tram, check weather, order a wood delivery, make a reservation at the campground and access many other services. The app shows people where to go and what to do while also providing communication from the Kamp Dels team in emergencies.
The Popes said the support of so many people made them think about what they can be doing for others.
“Coming together as a community just really opened our eyes, because so many came together,” Cole Pope said. “We really should be doing a little more for others, too, so it just was an eye opener all around. People were bringing us water, people were bringing us food, asking ‘Would you want some help this day?’ Sometimes we had five different crews of 10 people just taking on different areas …”
What Kamp Dels wasn’t prepared for was the gawking that took place in the days following the storm.
“One of the more difficult things that we did run into was the amount of attraction,” Grant Pope said. “People want to see what’s going on, even our guests want to know ‘How’s my camper doing?’ We can handle quite a bit of traffic on the weekends, but you knock down 450 trees and take that same amount of traffic, it’s really difficult, so that was a battle that we needed to communicate with our people …”
When campers come to visit or stay for the summer, Grant Pope said Kamp Dels gets a lot of questions about the tornado last fall, so they put together a photo album that guests can look through.
The Kamp Dels team has been able to see through the destruction and find the positives.
The tornado left campers and visitors with questions about the campground and its operation — its future.
“For us, the big push is for everybody to know that we’re open, we're ready for business. Our campground is flourishing like it always has and we definitely have our gates open …” Grant Pope said. “… just to let people know that we’re bent, but we haven’t broke. We’re here and open for business.”