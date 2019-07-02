From pinwheels to canvas, Faribault's The Upper East Side is practically dripping with red, white and blue.
Children at the downtown shop spent time this week during their Crafty Monday class preparing for the Fourth: making ribbon wands and pinwheels, all sporting red, white and blue. Artist Sarah Beth Stadler also her young student paint pots to hold their creations.
On Thursday, shop owner Suzanne Schwichtenberg brings the colors of the stars and stripes to North Morristown where she'll teach arts and crafts classes at the oldest Fourth of July celebration in Minnesota.
One of Stadler’s children, Hannah Stadler, 9, often gives her mother input on what crafts kids will enjoy. This year, she helped select the ribbon wand and pinwheel, believing the kids would have something to play with while waiting for the fireworks to light up the sky.
For Schwichtenberg, spending the Fourth in North Morristown is a chance to step back in time.
“It’s the atmosphere [of the North Morristown Celebration] that people love,” Schwichtenberg said.
Though she grew up in Faribault, she fondly remembers spending the Fourth of July in North Morristown as a kid — playing guitar in a contest, picnicking and watching the fireworks.
“The first memory I have of the celebration was around 8 — the magical feeling of walking the grounds and seeing red, white and blue banners, hearing music playing and I had a small little flag and a pinwheel,” Schwichtenberg said.
Her mother would lay out red, white and blue clothes for them to wear to the celebration.
“It felt like you were representing America,” Schwichtenberg said.
Schwichtenberg also recalls how there were no cell phones, only talking amongst the elderly, kids and family while they sat in lawn chairs. The surprise of fireworks in the parking lot also stuck in her memory.
“You’d be walking through the parking lot and a bottle rocket could go off anywhere and black cats would go off in the fields. Sparklers were all over!”
When night fell, she and her family would lay a blanket from the Faribault Woolen Mill on the hood of their car and clamber on top to settle in for the show.
“As a little girl you’d go and there’s your friend. [The celebration] brought people together in a very happy and positive environment,” Schwichtenberg said. “It was homemade pies and ice cream cones; the grandstand always had fun entertainment and many flags. It was very magical — the all American feeling. To me, it hasn’t changed.”
Participants in her painting lesson can paint acrylic flags on canvas in celebration of the Fourth at the North Morristown event. Walk-ins are welcome and all proceeds go toward the Trinity Lutheran School in North Morristown.
“I’m honored to be invited to give people the opportunity to paint and create art there with families,” Schwichtenberg said.