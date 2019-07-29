The 84th Faribault Pet Parade marches through town at 7 p.m. Thursday. With plenty of whimsical floats and flamboyant costumes, the parade promises to offer a great time for children, adults and their pets.
This Faribault tradition began during the Great Depression as families were looking for fun, inexpensive entertainment options. Since then, it has gifted generations of local families and their animal companions with a night of simple, wholesome fun. The parade has gone through a variety of changes over the years, as the route has been repeatedly altered and additional post-parade activities have become new traditions.
“It’s a great way for the community to come together, and have a fun evening,” said Parks and Recreation Youth Program Supervisor Jill Strodtman.
Each year’s parade boasts its own unique theme, carefully selected by parade organizers more than a year in advance.
This year, the handmade costumes and floats of parade goers will pay homage to a beloved movie franchise, "Jurassic World."
Parade goers are welcome to dress up their animals as dinosaurs — but don’t go too far and bring along an actual dinosaur.
“The kids are having a lot of fun with the theme, they’re all excited about who’s going to scare who the most!” said Theresa Flintrop, of Flintrop Daycare, which has participated in the parade for the last 24 years.
Kathleen Cap, who took home two ribbons and a 1928 silver dollar in the 1961 parade for best costume, wrote on the Faribault Daily News Facebook page that the parades of her youth "the highlight of each summer."
When Cap's children were old enough to participate, she and her kids would spend a week planning and preparing a mini float, complete with rabbits, dogs and chickens. They also decorated bikes to ride the parade route.
"The kids look forward to this so much and of course this big kid, Mom, did also," she said. "… Many thanks to all who have made this a Faribault tradition. My local grandkids are all grown now, so we watch from the sidelines."
Because of road construction on Second Street, this year’s parade will take a slightly different route. The parade will begin at the intersection between 10th Street and Third Avenue and make its way down Third toward Central Park.
At the end of the parade, there will be more free entertainment activities for the whole family, with carnival games and live music in the bandshell from the Fridley City Band. The 5-9 year old children of Faribault’s “Spirit Team” will perform a pom-pom dance routine both during the parade and afterwards at Central Park.
The event is sponsored by the Faribault Parks and Recreation Department.