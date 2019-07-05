From power-washing pens to securing returning and new vendors, the Rice County Fairgrounds preparation team is already hard at work for the upcoming fair.
What fair-goers see — fried foods, thrilling rides, colorful lights, demo derbies and plenty of show-worthy animals — is today a quiet stretch of grass with barns and an empty stands. All that changes July 16, opening day of this year's Rice County Fair. Setting up food stands and rides as well as preparing the animals is a lengthy process, transforming the fairgrounds into the Rice County Fair takes a lot of work.
"Mowing, trimming, getting buildings ready, setting up pens — we're trying to make the fairgrounds look presentable," said prep team member Ty Rysavy who also sells painted, wooden American flags at the fair. "There's just the three of us. We started at the beginning of May and the last two weeks are the big push."
And it's not just the Rice County Fair the team prepares for. The fairgrounds also hosts grad parties, weddings and rodeos throughout the summer — but the fair is the big event.
"This is a once in a year event," John Dvorak, Rice County Fair manager. "I really feel that not only should a fair be interesting, but each person should learn something new. If that happens, I consider it to be a big success.”
With this in mind, Dvorak has been directing the team to ready the fairgrounds, as well as working with different organizations and vendors to make the fair a great experience for every visitor.
“Right now we’re getting the barns cleaned and sanitized before each species of animals come in,” Dvorack said. This includes power-washing gate after gate that are used to set up the pens for the animals.
With the road construction on Fourth Street NW this summer, the fairgrounds crew has taken on the responsibility of cutting the grass as well, trimming it twice a week to ready it for Gold Star -- the amusement company that recently moved its headquarters to Faribault — and the many vendors, 4-H participants and others who set up before the fair opens.
On July 12, the parking lot also gets set up in preparation for welcoming the community.
Aside from grounds work, Dvorak has been working to secure free acts and special kids' days.
“The free acts at the grandstand are all booked; all of the free entertainment is booked,” Dvorak said. “I’m setting up Day Care Day where we invite daycares to the fair in the morning.” He also has the Kids Day Special Arm Bands set up, with unlimited rides for Friday, July 19. Passport to Fun tickets are also available at Hy-Vee, Fairway Foods and the Rice County Fairground Board office. For $45, kids have access to unlimited rides all throughout the fair.
“You can ride until you puke,” Dvorak said, laughing.
Securing vendors is also going well. “Sunday and Tuesday before the fair, they start setting up.” Devorak said. “Troy [Temple of Temple Concessions] is usually the first one there. His family has one of the longest returning concessions — him and [Brad] Schroder [of Schroder Concessions]. They’ve become a fixture of the fair.”
Dvorak also brought in new vendors — Grandma’s Cookies, Applecart Concessions, Dippin’ Dots and Grandma’s Lunch Wagon. To help the 4-H participants have easy access to food and drinks, Grandma’s Lunch Wagon will set up a food stand near the animal barns.
“We have a great 4-H program here in Rice County,” Dvorak said. “They’re working hard at their livestock projects and general projects. Kelly Chadwick [4-H program coordinator] is a great asset to the fair. Rice County has a real gem with her.”
And there’s more than food, animals, rides and shows at the fair.
“There’s a lot of interesting things in the exhibits in the DNR building — lots of valuable info,” Dvorak said. “We’re working hand in hand with the [Rice County] Historical Society. Get down to that end of the fair to see what they have to offer.”
Built in Faribault in the 1890’s, one of the five remaining Verti-Grand pianos was returned to Faribault and is on display at the Rice County Historical Society Museum. This is but one of the many priceless pieces of Rice County history at the museum.
Dvorak also spoke of the change from queen coronation to ambassadors in the competition for the crown to represent and help promote the Rice County Fair.
“We have seven applicants this year and we hope it continues to grow year after year,” Dvorak said. While men were invited to participate this year, none signed up. “We were hoping we’d get some males, but we didn’t. There’s always next year.”