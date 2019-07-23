A dejected Beccah Risdall left the county government center Tuesday morning. After years of work, she was giving up on her dream.
Risdall, a Golden Valley resident, told the Planning Commission last month that she's been trying to open a farm-to-table venue/event center in rural Minnesota for two years. She'd recruited a chef who would utilize local produce and products, and looked to attract Minnesotans with little prior first-hand knowledge of farming and agriculture.
But wear and tear on rural roads proved her undoing. First the Planning Commission tabled her request, pushing off a decision from June 13 until earlier this month. On Tuesday, the Rice County Board of Commissioners denied her request to operate a wedding/event center on 35 acres of land on 50th Street W in Webster Township northeast of Lonsdale.
Through the board approved her request to board horses and operate a bed and breakfast, Risdall said the event center denial signaled the end for her.
The property owner agreed to sell Risdall land contingent on the board's approval, Risdall said, but the agreement had an end date. And time was up.
Commissioner Jeff Docken, one of three board members voting to deny Risdall's request, said he was concerned about the additional traffic the event center would bring to 50th Street W, a gravel township road. Also voting to deny were Commissioners Jake Gillen and Steve Underdahl.
The Planning Commission recommended approval, adding 17 conditions, including restrictions on the number of events that could be held annually, the number parking spaces and the number of vehicles that could access her site during each event, and forbidding on-street parking. The commission also required that any event with more than 100 guests use a 16-person or greater capacity shuttle to bring visitors to and from the property.
Risdall also promised to hire a sheriff's deputy to stand by as guest leave and obtained a road maintenance agreement with the Webster Township Board of Supervisors as required.
In the agreement, Risdall agreed to apply dust control to 50th Street W twice annually, notify guests of a 30-mph speed limit on 50th Street W and pay an annual grading fee to Webster Township.
But Docken, who represents that portion of the county, was unmoved, even when Risdall noted that it would likely be three years before the business had a full slate of events, and that only then would the road see an estimated 5,660 vehicles annually.
"If the infrastructure doesn't support it, I'm not in favor," he said.
Board Chair Galen Malecha questioned Docken about his stance in comparison to the one he took when the board approved its agritourism ordinance.
"It's not very good to deny this," said Malecha. "It sends a signal that we're not business-friendly."
While Docken indicated he now regretted approving the county's current agritourism ordinance and suggested that applicants whose projects would have significant impacts on infrastructure be required to make the updates.
Risdall made one more plea to the board, saying, "My whole purpose is to bring people back to agriculture, but I can't do that without doing events."
Following the vote, the board tabled the request. It will come back at its next meeting with a proposed list of reasons for denial. County Attorney John Fossum reminded the board that by law the reasons must be logical and sensible. A decision with reasons deemed otherwise could be overturned by the Minnesota Court of Appeals.