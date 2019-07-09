Rising Faribault High School senior Lauren Jacobson, 17, has takes her photography seriously.
In the last few years, her mixed media photos have appeared in Paradise Center for the Arts galleries as well as FHS displays, but a new opportunity this summer will take her work from Faribault to Mankato. It will happen via bike.
This month, Dana Sikkila of Project Bike plans to stop in Faribault to feature Jacobson and her photography in a grassroots film project. After interviewing Jacobson, Sikkila will choose two to four photographs to display at The 410 Project art gallery in Mankato.
Sikkila started Project Bike as an incentive to set The 410 Project apart from other art galleries. Combining her interest in biking with her love of art, she set off on her first bike tour across Minnesota in 2015.
Jacobson learned about Project Bike at the Paradise Center for the Arts and watched Sikkila’s previous video recordings online. A film crew has followed Sikkila throughout her tour each year to record the artistic process of each artist she interviews.
“When I saw her videos, I thought, ‘Yes, this is exactly what I want to be a part of,’” said Jacobson.
One goal of Project Bike is to help creative types recognize their artistic strengths. If film viewers see what artists like Jacobson are capable of accomplishing, Sikkila believes it might empower others to recognize their own talents and share their work.
Sikkila typically meets artists at their studios, but she’s meeting Jacobson at the Paradise Center Thursday, July 25. Although Sikkila stopped in Faribault during her second Project Bike tour, she didn’t have time to explore the city. This year, she plans to take her time.
To demonstrate her artistic process, Jacobson suggesting photographing her dad, Peter, as part of the film. Since she’s never before photographed her dad, Jacobson thought Project Bike made for the perfect opportunity to do so.
Although she photographs a wide range of subjects, Jacobson said her go-to places are the Minnesota Zoo or the River Bend Nature Center. She’s experimented with deep sea photography and created a peculiar creatures series that focuses on surrealism.
What Jacobson enjoys most about photography is capturing an image in time and explaining the results to anyone curious about her intent.
“I’ve always been interested in art and mixed media,” said Jacobson. “Seeing what I can do with a camera really strikes my interest. I always did sculptures and painting, but photography seems to be my thing.”
While Jacobson doesn’t necessarily see herself majoring in photography, she’d like to attend a liberal arts college after high school.
“I have one more year to think about it,” said Jacobson. “I just know I’m going to stick to a career in the arts.”
In the meantime, Jacobson looks forward to seeing her photographs displayed in Sikkila’s gallery, which opens Oct. 11. The evening will include the premiere of the 2019 Project Bike film, which will be a full hour instead of 30 minutes like previous years. This is also the final year Sikkila plans to do the bike tour.
“It’s one of those things that’s a huge, huge endeavor, not just for myself but for the people who help me each year,” said Sikkila.
Kyle Zeiszler, an athletic trainer at Minnesota State University, Mankato, bikes alongside Sikkila and assists with any injuries, handles directions and fixes bike issues. The pair camp out at each site and Sikkla herself hauls work from each featured artist in a trailer. Last year, she said the trailer on its own weighed 200 pounds by the end of the tour. Since artists vary from painters to costume designers to boat makers, the art Sikkila collects represents a wide spectrum.
"A lot of people have a hard time defining themselves as artists when they're having creative thoughts," said Sikkila. "…It's not just someone who has a master’s degree in art. Anyone can be seen as a creative, so [the project is] highlighting that broadness of people."