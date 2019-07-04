From the first timers to the adults who've celebrated the Fourth of July in North Morristown since they were preschoolers, the parade route absolutely teemed with revelers Thursday, all ready to celebrate the nation's independence.
"There's not a lot of parades like this," said Chelsea Gauthier, who came from Big Lake with her young sons.
Gauthier, the daughter of James Dallman, grew up in Morristown and says she's never missed a Fourth in North Morristown.
"I remember all my 31 years here," she said, recalling the years of parades, games and family fun. Bringing her boys, Greyson, 6, and Lewis, to an event she enjoyed as a child was her way of "keeping tradition alive."
Dallman, who's attended the festivities since he moved to town in 1987, appreciates the patriotic feelings the old-fashioned celebration stirs in him.
Overcast skies and a few morning sprinkles didn't dampen the holiday spirit, though parade regulars couldn't forget the downpours of 2018 that soaked the entire parade grounds and left it a muddy mess. Cars lined both sides of 210th Street and Jennings Avenue and filled what little parking was available near the parade grounds as hundred upon hundreds of moms, dads and grandparents with little ones — and some pups — in tow took nearly every spot along the parade route.
Law enforcement led the parade east past Trinity Lutheran Church and School, which sponsors the annual event now in its 127th year, to the festival grounds where plenty of home-cooked food, games and music awaited. Following the posse were color guards from local towns, including Morristown, Janesville, Waseca and Le Center as well as royalty from Morristown, Montgomery and Waterville. There were plenty of tractors, fire trucks and even Koke's Produce's red, white and blue entry.
Sisters Kelly Motta, of Shakopee, and Melissa Zygarlicke, of Chaska, were camping in Waterville and brought their families, including toddlers Leah and Elwood Zygarlicke, after seeing the festival on a list of nearby events.
Another pair of sisters — Stacy Dupont and Samantha Heyda, of Faribault — brought a friend and her family, newcomers to the rural celebration.
"We've been coming here ever since I can remember," said Dupont.
"We're here every year," said Heyda.