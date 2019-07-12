Kelsie DeMars, 17
Parents: Kelly DeMars and Cassie Braun, of Faribault
Sponsor: Faribault Elks Lodge
Kelsie will graduate from Faribault in 2020 and hopes to attend either U of M or NDSU to study marketing and sales. She is a youth coach for Faribault Parks and Rec and works at the Faribault aquatics center. In her free time she enjoys sports, water skiing, running and attending sporting events. Kelsie has been a part of many different groups including basketball, softball, trap shooting, link crew, Big Brothers Big Sister and DECA. One of her favorite memories is participating in the kids pedal tractor pull and beating the boys for first place three years in a row.
Vicky Erickson, 20
Parents: JoAnn and Joel Erickson of New Market
Sponsor: Something for All in Lonsdale
Vicky is a 2017 New Prague Senior High graduate and attends Normandale Community College studying theater. She was a member of Rice County 4-H for seven years and has held many different leadership roles at her club, county and the state level. Vicky has also been involved with Girl Scouts, Science Fair, Student Council and Youth in Government. In her free time, she enjoys hiking, drawing and painting, fishing, yard work and learning new things. One of her favorite things to do at the fair is working the 4-H food and malt stand with all her 4-H friends.
Jenny Flom, 16
Sponsor: Compeer Financial
Parent: Lori Koester, of Northfield
Jenny will graduate from Northfield High School in 2021 and plans to attend college to pursue a degree in nursing. She is involved with many groups including 4-H, her church, creations care and tennis. In her free time, Jenny enjoys listening to music, spending time with family at the lake, walking her dog and swimming with friends. During the fair Jenny enjoys showing her rabbits, working the 4-H food stand, and running ride to ride with friends.
Abby Hohrman, 17
Parents: Christina Hohrman and the late Brad Hohrman, of Northfield
Sponsor: Kreft’s Twin Oak’s Rabbitry
Abby will graduate from Northfield High School in 2020 and hopes to pursue a career working with either kids or animals. She works as a dietary aid at the Northfield Retirement Center and is a cashier at Elko Speedway. Abby has been an active 4-H member since she was 5 and has had many different leadership roles over the years, in addition to 4-H ,Abby has been a member of Randolph FFA for three years and was on her high school cheer team for two years. One of her favorite memories at the fair is helping her grandma out in the children’s barnyard and showing her animals.
Kaia Quimby, 17
Parents: Steve and Lisa Quimby, of Faribault
Sponsor: Studio of Stars in Faribault
is the 17-year-old daughter of Kaia will graduate from Faribault High School in 2020 and plans to study elementary education in college. She is a registered care.com babysitter and loves working with kids. Kaia has been involved with many different organizations, including Infants Remembered in Silence, Big Brothers Big Sister, peer tutoring and her high school cheer team. In her free time, she enjoys working with animals, dancing, camping and spending time at the lake. Her favorite event at the fair is the Sunday morning talent show.
Sarah Schaeffer, 18
Parents: Ron and Tammy Schaeffer of Faribault
Sponsor: CBDwithTammy.com
Sarah is a 2019 Faribault High School grad and plans to attend Hamline University in the fall to study anthropology. She has participated in many different organizations, including club soccer, Girl Scouts, Big Brothers Big Sisters and orchestra. In her free time, she enjoys reading, playing the violin, studying history, painting and photography. One of her favorite parts of the fair is getting to see all the animals. Sarah hopes to see the fair continue to grow while still maintaining the small town feel it has.
Ella Schmidt, 17
Parents: Stephen and Kendra Schmidt, of Nerstrand
Sponsor: Prairie Creek Acers.
Ella will graduate from Northfield High School in 2020 and plans to study chemistry and human sciences in college. Ella is a host at The Tavern of Northfield. In her free time, she enjoys hanging out with friends, traveling with her family, reading, knitting, drawing or painting. Some activities she’s involved with include student council, Mayor’s Youth Council, Choir and DECA. One of her favorite memories of the fair is the first time she got a hand-squeezed lemonade from the giant lemon stand.