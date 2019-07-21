Due to the high volume of precipitation and rising water levels on our local lakes, rivers and streams, the Rice County sheriff in cooperation with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is enacting an Emergency Water Surface Use Restriction. This means that all watercraft shall use slow wake restrictions effective at 8 p.m. July 20 and lasting for no more than 30 days.
No wake restriction on all Rice County waterways
