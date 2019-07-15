A piece of history from Pirkl Implement, a former John Deere tractor dealership in Faribault, recently found a new home at Rice County Historical Society.
Jean Mary Hale, a Northfield resident who grew up in Faribault, donated a John Deere 60 from 1953 to the museum on Friday. As the granddaughter of the original Pirkl Implement Co. owner and the daughter of the business’s successor, Jean Mary wanted to preserve a piece of Faribault’s agricultural history.
Historical Society Executive Director Sue Garwood is thrilled to introduce the tractor during the Rice County Fair, which begins Wednesday in earnest. The piece will be located inside or near Heritage Hall, the shed neighboring the museum that only opens to the public on special occasions.
“To be able to tell the history of agriculture [in Faribault] is critical to our mission,” said Garwood. “It’s neat to have this piece to bring the history from the 19th century to the 20th century … To have a locally sold tractor is exceptional to tell the story of a local business.”
Community Co-op Oil Association is now located in the former Pirkl Implement business on Central Avenue the late William Pirkl, Jean Mary’s grandfather, bought in 1942. Pirkl owned and operated the dealership until his retirement in 1967, at which point his son-in-law Ivan Hale, Jean Mary's dad, purchased the business with his partner, Arnold Swenson. This pair operated the business until they retired in 1980.
Jean Mary belongs to a Facebook group called “You know you grew up in Faribault when … ” and it was there she noticed group members post about donating signs to the Rice County Historical Society. Jean Mary wanted to make a contribution herself, so she conducted a search for a Pirkl Implement sign.
Jean Mary’s brother-in-law Tom Sammon knew where she could get a sign like the one she wanted to donate, but it took a bit of coaxing for the owner to give it up. Brushwork Studios restored one of the sign’s glass pieces, and the neon in the “John Deere” letters on the sign was also redone. The Pirkl Implement sign now hangs from the ceiling in Heritage Hall.
After donating the Pirkl Implement sign to RCHS, Jean Mary decided she wanted to find a John Deere tractor from Pirkl Implement to donate as well. She bought the John Deere 60 from Ron Pirkl and presented her discover to RCHS.
Garwood wanted the tractor to run so the society could use it for different purposes throughout the year. Although the tractor made an iconic “putt, putt” sound when it was started, she wanted to ensure the piece was safe enough to use. That's when she asked Thad Sunsdahl, a local tractor repair expert, to do some mechanical work on the vintage piece.
Thad and his father, the late Richard Sunsdahl, repaired a number of tractors throughout the years and even invented their own tool to meet a specific need no other tool seemed to meet. They called the tool, which repairs a tractor’s grills, the grill screen punch and die. The invention led to the production of around 30 other repair products.
Thad has shared his interest of repairing tractors with his son, Cole, a sixth-grader. This father-son pair worked on the John Deere 60 for around 30 hours to get it in tip top shape for RCHS.
“We rebuilt the brakes, gave the engine an overall tune up, removed and straightened the grills, and power washed it twice to preserve the finish,” said Thad. “…We always have some tractor projects going on.”
Now that the tractor is restored and belongs to RCHS, Garwood hopes to use it for hayrides, particularly during the Rice County Fair and the museum’s Halloween party in the fall.
“It would be neat to have a piece of local history with a fun purpose because history is fun,” said Garwood.