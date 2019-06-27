A cat named Luna, a dog named Gustafson and another pup named Peanut have new portraits of themselves hanging in their homes. And it’s their owners who completed the paintings.
For Julie Fakler, artist and operations manager of the Paradise Center for the Arts, it takes 10 to 20 hours to complete a painting of an animal. But a few times a year, she breaks down her process and shares it in classes at PCA.
Young artists like Erin Klett attended Fakler’s two-hour Paint a Portrait of Your Pet class June 26. Seven artists filled the Tuma classroom nestled upstairs at the Paradise Center, ready to learn how to capture their furry friends with acrylic paint on wooden boards.
“You can use white to paint over your mistakes, and you always start with the outline,” said Klett, who painted a picture of her cat, Snickers.
Although nearly all the students who registered for Fakler’s class were under 14, Paint a Portrait of Your Pet isn’t only for children. Ruth Havumaki, an adult who attended the class, spent the two-hour period painting a portrait to give her granddaughter for her birthday. The painting serves as a remembrance of her granddaughter’s pony, who died.
Other students said they plan to keep their paintings for themselves, to hang on the wall.
Fakler demonstrated her painting techniques at the front of the classroom, referring to a photograph of a dog and creating his likeness with just a few colors. Students brought their own pictures of their pets or used extra images Fakler provided.
Using blue for the under-painting, Fakler then instructed her students to create a “fur” effect using two different shades of brown. Walking around the room, she offered each painter advice on where to add splashes of white for highlights and which brushes to use to achieve the right effect.
Focusing on the eyes, Fakler explained to students that “the secret is in the white spots.” By noting whether the reflective white spots are located in the center or off to the side, artists can make their pets’ eyes pop and appear to be looking in a specific direction.
After applying black as the final layer and giving her students squirts of other colors they needed, the group took a break to tour the Paradise Center. Fakler led the young painters downstairs to the main lobby, where she explained the history of the building. She also showed them the Corey Lyn Creger Gallery, where the Horton family currently has seven completed Paint a Portrait of Your Pet pieces on display.
After walking through the Bahl Family Auditorium, students even received a backstage tour of the theater. Fakler explained what the actors do in the dressing room, green room, costume department and rehearsal room, which are all used during concert and theatrical productions at the Paradise.
Back upstairs, Fakler led the group to the Clay Works Room used for pottery classes and showed them the Marjorie A. Keller Library, which contains books on art.
Students added finishing touches to their paintings after the tour, choosing colors and patterns to use for the backgrounds.