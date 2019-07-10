Three members of a Faribault family are facing felony drug charges after Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force agents reportedly found nearly 3½ pounds of marijuana in their home.
Agents conducted the search Jan. 10; charges were filed July 1.
Inside a bedroom belonging to Tami Jo Roloff, 37, and Peter Anthony Roloff, 39, agents reported finding more than 2½ pounds of marijuana valued at more than $6,000. They also found a jar with .51 grams of marijuana wax, a plastic bag with .31 grams of a white substance that tested positive for cocaine, a bottle of pills containing stimulants and digital scales, according to court reports.
In a locked safe in a bedroom belonging to 18-year-old Jordan Anthony Roloff, agents discovered more than a pound of marijuana, worth $3,000, and $4,155 in cash. Also located was a digital scale and small plastic bags, leading officers to believe that Jordan Anthony Roloff planned to sell or distribute the marijuana.
Tami Jo Roloff was charged with third-degree possession of amphetamine in a school zone, fifth-degree sale of marijuana, fifth-degree possession of marijuana wax and fifth-degree possession of marijuana. Peter Anthony Roloff and Jordan Anthony Roloff were each charged with fifth-degree sale of marijuana and fifth-degree possession of marijuana. All are felonies.
All are expected in court on July 31.
In other reports,
• Michael Allan Poegel, 53, of Faribault, was charged June 26 with third-degree possession of methamphetamine in a school zone after the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force executed a search warrant at his home.
During the June 24 search, agents reportedly found a glass bong, a small spoon, a digital scale and rubber tubing, all with residue that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
• Marlynn Yohanna Vidal, 43, and Carlos Enrique Vidal Jr., 20, both of Faribault, were charged July 1 with third-degree possession of cocaine in a park zone after the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force executed a search warrant at their home. Inside Carlos Vidal's bedroom, agents reported finding paraphernalia and 23 small plastic bags with cocaine residue inside them. During an interview, Carlos Vidal allegedly told officers that he uses cocaine and that the bags found in his room were his. A digital scale allegedly covered with cocaine residue and a snort straw were found in Marlynn Vidal's bedroom.
• Joshua Michael Sommers, 31, of Lonsdale, was charged June 14 with two counts of felony domestic assault after a female reported to police in late May that Sommers assaulted her. Sommers has two prior domestic violence convictions from Goodhue County which make the current charges felonies.