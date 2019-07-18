John Zimmerman, a Northfield turkey farmer, testified Tuesday at a House Agriculture Livestock and Foreign Agriculture subcommittee hearing reviewing the state of the U.S. livestock and poultry economies.
U.S. Rep. Angie Craig hosted Zimmerman, who serves on the Executive Committee of the National Turkey Federation and raises 4 million pounds of turkey every year, in addition to growing corn and soybeans.
Zimmerman spoke of the need for stable markets for exports, preparation for animal disease outbreaks and comprehensive agriculture labor reform that provides a robust workforce for Minnesota farmers.
The turkey industry needs help from the U.S. government, he said, to open closed markets and those that are open but inaccessible to U.S. imports. In particular, Zimmerman said, the industry would like to trade with China. He also pressed for government leaders to ratify the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, an update to NAFTA, the North American Free Trade Agreement.
The industry needs workers, he told the subcommittee, noting that many laborers working in the turkey industry are immigrants.
"It's time to resolve the immigrant debate for the good of rural America," he said.
Zimmerman, who was given a little more than three minutes to speak, touched on food safety and reducing the likelihood that foreign diseases could devastate the poultry market.
A 2015 outbreak of avian flu in Minnesota reportedly cost more than $650 million and impacted more than 100 farms, including several in southern Minnesota, and the forced destruction of millions of birds.
Craig has made it a priority to connect with farmers like Zimmerman and bring their stories to Washington so that Congress can hear directly about the impact of the trade war and worker shortage on Minnesota family farmers.
“If we are serious about supporting our farmers and expanding markets for their products, we need to bring their voices to Washington for members to hear,” said Craig. “I was honored to host John this week and hear firsthand about prioritizing the development of common-sense trade policies that help farmers access markets and a workforce that meets the needs of 21st century businesses.”