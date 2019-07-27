Saturday was an opportune time to hit up the Faribault Farmers Market at Central Park with more produce available than prior weeks.
In addition to the usual craft and baked goods vendors, the most recent market included cucumbers, beans, beets, potatoes and a few tomatoes for sale at various stands.
Bonnie Reineke, of Faribault, visited the Farmers Market to “get all the good stuff”: cookies and onions. Other customers didn’t attend the market with an agenda but noticed the stands while passing through the area.
Donna Bauer, who coordinates the Faribault Farmers Market with her husband, Russ, said sweet corn is close to ready while pea season is coming to a close. What’s unusual, she said, is kohlrabi and cabbage have been slow growing this year.
Dennis and Linda Gare, of Faribault, were among a number of produce vendors at the Farmers Market Saturday. Although the pair sell other products like homemade chocolates and jams, the produce was the big sale July 27. He expects they’ll bring more tomatoes and cucumbers next weekend among their other items.
“I made 58 jars [of jam] last week to keep me going,” said Dennis. “I’ll make more soon.”
Mike Johnston, of Riverview Veggies, also brought produce like zucchini and peppers for the first time this week. He only had four peppers ready, and they sold within the first hour. Another unique feature he brings to the market is popcorn, but not the type that comes in a bag. Instead, he dries out ears of corn over the winter and sells the popcorn on the cob. At upcoming markets, he plans to bring sweet corn.
The Faribault Farmers Market isn’t only about vegetables, even for produce vendors. Johnston’s wife, Liz, who does the “behind-the-scenes” work with Riverview Veggies, likes to walk around the market to shop for products like Whispering Creek Farm soap.
Beth Ann Hanson, of Morristown, began making soap out of goats milk when she was just 10 years old. Five years later, she continues to sell her Whispering Creek Farm products at the Faribault Farmers market. Her most popular product, she said, is the Rose Petal soap made with real rose petals.
Other non-edible products included jewelry by Karen Ridley, who operated Kreations by Karen, and Happy Home rustic decor handmade by Stacy Haan, of Lonsdale.
“I told my husband to teach me how to saw, and then I went crazy,” said Haan with a laugh.
Haan said the Faribault Farmers Market is her first farmers market experience, and so far her most popular products are plant stands and blanket ladders.
One of the busiest days at the Faribault Farmers Market is still to come, according to Donna Bauer. Family Day, co-sponsored by Rice County Public Health, will include a petting zoo and other fun activities for families on Sept. 14.