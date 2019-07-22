Milk became a magical thing for 6- to 8-year-olds at the Faribault Parks and Rec summer science camp Monday morning.
Instructor Madi Strodtman poured milk into tin pans at each table in one of the classrooms at the Washington Rec Center, where the two-week camp began July 22. After completing this process, she instructed campers to squirt dye into the tin to see how the colors would react to milk and dish soap.
Luke Davidson, one of the campers, predicted the colors would mix together, and he was right.
“I’ve been to the other [Parks and Rec] camps, so a lot of the camps have been pretty fun,” said Davidson during the camp’s recess break.
Apart from the science camp, Faribault Parks and Rec has also hosted summer camps with themes like safety, investigation, dinosaurs and art. Davidson said he enjoys these camps because they give him something to do during the summer besides watch TV.
Another camper, Avery Pribbenow, agreed that she really likes Parks and Rec camps. On the first day of science camp, she learned how to make rainbows by shining a flashlight through a glass cup.
Science camp isn’t only a learning experience for the campers but also the instructors and volunteers. Madi Strodtman, a rising senior at Southwest Minnesota State University, began helping with Faribault Parks and Rec seven summers ago. While she’s preserved camp teaching material from previous years, she’s also developed her own ideas through Pinterest and other online sources.
Strodtman said it didn’t take long for the 16 science camp slots to fill up after registration opened. While science camp is one of the most popular camps Park and Rec offers, it’s not offered every year. For various reasons, it’s one of Strodtman’s favorites.
“I like that [the campers] are a little bit older, so they’re interested in everything,” said Strodtman. “Other camps have art projects, but this one is more school-oriented, more exciting.”
The science experiments in particular are designed to hold the campers’ attention. Strodtman asks them to make predictions before preparing their materials, and while some results happen quickly, others require more patience. On the first day, campers repeatedly checked a long strip of paper dipped in five glasses of dyed water and guessed how long it would take before the colors blended together to make a rainbow effect. The last 10 minutes of the day, the campers gather in a circle to review the results of each experiment.
As the camp progresses, Strodtman and her volunteers — including recent Bethlehem Academy graduate Abby Strodtman and rising sophomore Ellie Cohen — will teach the campers about chemistry with concoctions that explode and fizz. Campers will also learn about plants, space and static, and an electrical circuit kit will help them learn about electricity.
Since the theme changes every day, Strodtman said, “They’ll have something cool to learn each day to go home and tell Mom and Dad about.”