MEDFORD — After 109 combined years of transportation service for the Medford school district, Lorice and Rose Wilkie are moving out of the area this summer to be closer to their children, closing the book on careers of remarkable longevity.
“It’s been a good job, sometimes challenging,” Lorice said. Fortunately, “I got to know how to get to a lot of different places” hauling students on field trips and to extracurricular events.
“I’m a person who likes to go places and see things,” he said. “I know all these country roads, and I love the scenery.”
Mark Ristau, Medford’s superintendent, said, “People like Lorice and Rose Wilkie are few and far between.”
“Their values and morals show through with how they treat people,” and “both of them have been so good to our district,” Ristau said. “We will miss them.”
Lorice routinely transported Medford’s football teams to games, pulling a trailer behind the bus. He loved nothing more than driving home a Medford sports team that had just won a game, said Bill Regan, one of the owners of the Owatonna Bus Co., which also handles Medford’s transportation. “That was the highlight of his day.”
Lorice and Rose have been driving for 57 and 52 years, respectively. Lorice was transportation supervisor for 20 years, lining up trips, events, and routing, making sure they’re all covered.
“A lot of people would wear out” well before reaching milestones like 57 or 52 years, Regan said. “If not for the love they had for students, they wouldn’t have lasted that long.”
Lorice likes to do things the “old-fashioned way” when arranging transportation for new families, going to their homes, looking parents in the eyes, and introducing himself before explaining expectations on the bus, Ristau said.
Lorice utilized a personal touch in his work, and “he was so good (with) that,” Regan said. “He loved the kids, and he followed their sports and other activities.”
Behavior of youth on buses has also evolved over the decades, and not in a positive direction.
Though “the majority do follow the rules, there are some who don’t think they need to follow instructions,” and while that “disrespect” used to be found only in teenagers, it now extends to younger students, Rose said. “Years back, if you were having problems, it was mostly teenagers, but now it’s at a younger age.”
Lorice concurred with his wife.
With younger riders, a stern look used to be enough, he said. “Now, they challenge you.”
Fortunately, Medford, as a district, “backs bus drivers 100%,” Lorice said.
“For students, it can be difficult to remain on their best behavior once they leave school and board a bus,” so “the result is trying to ensure the safest trip home while managing student behavior plus dealing with the weather,” Ristau said. “Bus drivers do not get enough credit.”
Because of their tenures driving in the district, it wasn’t uncommon for Lorice and Rose to transport children and grandchildren of individuals they hauled decades ago, Rose said. “You just did” the job, and, almost before one realizes it, another generation is walking onto the bus.
The evolution of bus driving
While Lorice has lived his entire life within a 3-mile radius of their current home, Rose is originally from Iowa. The pair married in 1960.
He got his license and began as a substitute driver when he was 22, he said. He soon landed regular duty, and, a few years later, Rose joined the district as a driver, initially to sub for her husband during harvest season so he could remain in the fields.
There are simply more cars on highways now than early in the tenures of Lorice and Rose, and fewer students ride buses, Rose said. It’s increasingly rare for a student 16 or older not to have his or her own vehicle to drive to school.
Most bus routes for Medford last roughly an hour, but drivers shifted assigned routes regularly, Lorice said. No matter the route, they were always awake by 5:45 a.m. and on the road to their first stops by 6:30 a.m.
Buses themselves have improved markedly over the course of their careers, Lorice said. His latest bus was “pleasant to drive,” a “Cadillac compared to what I started with.”
However, costs have also increased, he said. “You could get a bus for $8,000, but now they’re $98,000.”
Weather challenges
Early in his tenure, “there was no intercom between buses and the school, so you were on your own,” Lorice said. “If you got stuck, you sent a kid — or you went — to a farm to use their phone.”
In fact, during one blizzard early in Lorice’s career, his bus was stuck in a snowbank, so he walked a quarter-mile to the nearest residence to call his superintendent,. Eventually, the owner of the household was able to extricate the bus from the snowbank, but that took until about 11 a.m., so when he phoned his superintendent again — as the snow continued to fall — he was told to “take the kids back home and forget about it.”
Situations like that have become rarer and rarer, because districts are much more willing to cancel classes during severe weather than when Lorice and Rose began driving, he said.
In addition, “roads are better,” he said. “They’re plowed better, too.”
Rose’s worst weather experience occurred relatively recently, on what was a damp-but-docile spring day.
“Everything was fine, but about 15 minutes into my (afternoon) route, whoa, it just changed to ice,” she said. “I was on ice the whole time, but I made it, except going up one hill.”
On her third attempt, she slid into a ditch and was there for hours, because “everyone who tried to pull me out slid into the ditch, even the tow truck,” she said. “Everybody got stuck that day.”
Safety on the roads
In any conditions, bus drivers must take “wider corners” than the “sharp turns” one can execute in cars, Rose said. Furthermore, “you use your mirrors more, and you’re more conscious of following road rules.”
Overall, the regulations bus drivers must follow make you a better driver even when not piloting buses, Lorice said. “You’re more observant.”
The school district had a reception for Lorice and Rose in June at the Medford bus garage to commend their years of service.
Lorice and Rose were both dedicated to the safety of their passengers, first and foremost, Regan said. “Student safety was primary.”