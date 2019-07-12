Wizard rock band Tonks and the Aurors performs at libraries across the country, but the Buckham Memorial Library hit the jackpot by booking the lead singer on Harry Potter’s birthday.
Buckham Memorial Library children's librarian Deni Buendorf wanted to schedule the performance since the library previously led a Harry Potter book club and hosted a showing of the movies last year.
“I could hear the excitement through the email [from Buendorf],” said Steph Anderson, lead singer of Tonks and the Aurors.
Children 10 and up are invited to dress up in their best Hogwarts gear, or come as they are, to jam out with “Tonks” from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 31 in the library’s Great Hall.
"Almost all our summer programming is meant for all ages, or younger kids, so I was excited to book something meant for teens and tweens," said Buendorf.
Anderson’s alter ego, Nymphadora Tonks, is a side character in the Harry Potter series by J.K. Rowling. A member of the Hufflepuff House, Tonks is a Potter character whose personality Anderson finds most relatable. She writes songs from Tonk’s perspective and typically wears a Hufflepuff tie and dyes her hair pink to portray this “auror,” or crime investigator in the wizarding world of Harry Potter.
Anderson began Tonks and the Aurors 12 years ago, when musicians began posting videos on MySpace. Although her act often includes a rotating cast of backup musicians, Anderson also delivers solo performances with an acoustic guitar, as she will at Buckham Memorial Library.
“I’ve been doing this for what feels like forever,” said Anderson. “I was a musician before that, not Harry Potter related. I really like Harry Potter a lot and had been reading them since the second book came out. Finding Wizard rock very early on in college showed me you can combine these two interests.”
Wizard rock bands are rare, but not quite as rare as one might presume. According to Anderson, there was an estimated 700 wizard rock bands worldwide at the genre’s peak. Writing songs about Harry Potter, said Anderson, is the one requirement for being welcomed into the wizard rock fold.
Anderson derives lyrical inspiration from singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen and compares her artistic style to Blondie as well as the more modern Brandi Carlile. Dashes of punk tend to pop up on the library scene, but Anderson said her music otherwise falls higher on the rock and roll spectrum. Tonks recently released its fifth album, titled “Huffleriot,” and some of the band’s most popular tunes include “Yes All Witches” and “Harry Potter’s Alive.”
Although she doesn’t write her songs for any particular age group and even performs for retirees, Anderson said 11 seems to be the “sweet spot” for her listeners. That’s similar to the age when young readers often pick up a Harry Potter book for the first time, she noted.
From Anderson’s perspective, it doesn’t seem as though the Harry Potter craze will die down anytime soon. Apart from the magical elements that captivate readers, she believes it’s the human content that makes the series timeless.
“Those base themes [of growing up] and the themes of friendship and love keep it relevant in the ways ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Lord of the Rings’ have found their corner of fandom,” said Anderson. “Harry Potter makes you care about people in the world.”