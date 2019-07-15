A Faribault man is being held on $1 million unconditional bail after he was arrested for the second time in less than a week for reportedly punching a man downtown Rochester last week.
Travis Lee Beckjorden, 39, was arrested at his mother's residence in Faribault Wednesday evening by Faribault police for his alleged involvement in an assault that occurred July 8 in downtown Rochester.
Rochester police responded to the 100 block of Third Street Southwest for a report of an assault around 9:30 p.m., according to Capt. Casey Moilanen.
A 23-year-old man reported that he was grabbed by the throat and pushed into a bench, according to court records. The man reportedly lost consciousness as a result of the assault. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.
Surveillance cameras in the area captured the incident. Using that along with witness statements, police determined that Beckjorden was a suspect in the case.
Reviewing the camera footage, police were able to see Beckjorden and two other people sitting at an outdoor patio table. As the 23-year-old man walked past, he and Beckjorden began to converse and he continued to talk to Beckjorden as he walked backwards away from Beckjorden, according to court records. Beckjorden got up from the table, confronted the man and then struck him.
The man "appeared to fall back and hit his head on a concrete pillar," according to court records.
Witnesses reported seeing Beckjorden and the 23-year-old man in a conversation before the alleged assault but the man reported that the two did not speak, according to Moilanen.
After Beckjorden's arrest by Faribault police, Rochester police took custody of him and brought him to the adult detention center. During a search of his property, police located a small amount of methamphetamine in his wallet.
Beckjorden was charged in Olmsted County District Court with third-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm, fifth-degree controlled substance crime and fifth-degree assault, according to court records. Judge Joseph Chase set unconditional bond at $1 million.
Beckjorden was arrested on July 3 after he allegedly showed up to a tattoo shop and displayed a gun. In that case, he was charged with three felonies – possession of a firearm with a prior conviction for a crime of violence, harassment because of bias and fifth-degree controlled substance crime.
At his initial appearance in Olmsted County District Court on July 5, Judge Joseph Chase set unconditional bail at $250,000, which Beckjorden was able to post on Monday, according to court records.
In that case, the Olmsted County Attorney's Office filed a motion asking the court to review Beckjorden's conditions of release, increase the bail amount and/or impose additional conditions. Court records do not indicate an increase in bail.
His next court appearance is scheduled for July 16.
Minnesota Court records show that Beckjorden was convicted in October 1997 of first- and second-degree assault Rice County.