The Minnesota Court of Appeals has ruled that a district court judge had the latitude to reduce the sentence of a Randolph man convicted of an October 2015 assault.
In a Monday opinion, a three-judge panel agreed that District Court Judge John Cajacob's decision to stay a 32-month prison sentence for Casey Daniel Bauer and ordered the 28-year-old to undergo treatment was a decision within the judge's discretion. It also dismissed a second assault conviction.
"The district court heavily relied on the fact that Bauer took the initiative to get assessed and conditionally accepted by the long-term Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge Program, which the discussion on the record shows is a 13- to 15-month program that helps individuals address mental-health and chemical dependency issues and build life skills," according to the Appellate Court's opinion.
County prosecutors felt that Cajacob didn't properly consider reasons for and against a lesser sentence, in particular Bauer's failure to return to the Rice County Jail after a 72-hour release in April 2018 to attend a family funeral expired.
The Appellate Court disagreed, ruling that judges don't need to consider every reason given to deviate from state sentencing guidelines.
The court reversed Bauer's third-degree assault conviction and ordered it be removed from his record. Because the third-degree assault was included in the more serious charge of second-degree assault, the Appellate Court found that Bauer couldn't be convicted on both.
The Court of Appeals also found the district court erred when it neglected to provide the jury with the legal definition of great bodily harm, but reasoned that the mistake didn't impact the outcome of the trial.
Bauer was charged in January 2016 with second-degree assault, third-degree assault and threatening violence after attacking a Faribault man with a bat. Wearing a ski mask, Bauer approached the male victim from behind, then hit him several times on the head. During the struggle, Bauer threatened to kill the victim. The victim was able to pull the ski mask off Bauer's head and then retrieve a knife from his pocket.
The victim suffered several cuts to his head, a concussion, large lacerations on the back of his skull and several marks and bruises from being kicked in the face and head. Bauer was also injured in the assault, receiving lacerations to his chest and shoulder.
Bauer, who spent 94 days in jail before his May 2018 sentencing, was also given seven years of supervised probation.