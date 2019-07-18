A Faribault man charged with felony assault reportedly employed a move similar to one used by wrestlers to take down a woman who wouldn’t leave a party he was at.
The woman was hospitalized for injuries that included a broken shoulder, according to court records.
The woman and some female friends, including the defendant’s ex-girlfriend, were asked to leave a July 6 party on Wells Lake. The women, including the victim, walked to their cars where they continued talking. Blake Robert O’Neil, 23, reportedly approached the women and reportedly insisted them leave.
O’Neil, who’s also charged with misdemeanor assault, allegedly appeared aggravated that the group didn’t leave immediately and called the victim “ugly.” The victim told officers she grabbed O’Neil’s arm and that he then picked her up and “slammed her on the ground.”
During an interview with a Rice County Sheriff’s deputy, O’Neil said the women became aggressive when he asked them to leave, and that the victim followed him as he walked away and punched him in his ear. The other women, he told the officer, hit him in the face while holding his arms back. The victim, he alleged, was on his back, punching him in the head, and fell to the ground when he pushed her off him.
O’Neil reportedly claimed that he was hit in the head with a beer bottle, but was unsure who hit him.
The sheriff’s deputy reported that he did not note any cuts or bruises in the area where O’Neil said he was hit by the bottle.
O’Neil’s first appearance in court is set for Sept. 25.
In other reports:
Thomas Lamar Handy, 30, of Faribault, was charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, a felony, and three counts of domestic assault after a woman reported that Handy was holding a knife and acting aggressively toward her family members. The caller reportedly had video of Handy holding the knife in which one of the victims told Handy to put the knife down. One of the victims reported Handy punched him above his eye and that he saw Handy push a female victim while he was holding the knife and later kick her.
The female victim declined to speak with officers.
Handy was convicted of domestic violence against the same victim from May 2018.
Handy has an initial appearance July 24.