Rice County prosecutors are asking the state Court of Appeals to overturn a district court judge's decision suppressing the confession of a murder suspect Judana Catherine Williams.
Judge Christine Long, in a July 2 order, suppressed statements Williams made to a Faribault police investigator during three interviews immediately following the Sept. 7, 2018 stabbing death of Williams' boyfriend, Michael Bongers. Long found that in one conversation the detective, Joshua Alexander, spoke with Williams without adequately letting her know that she wasn't then a suspect in Bongers' death and that in doing so should have read her her Miranda rights.
In the other two, Long said that though Alexander read Williams her rights prior to questioning, he violated those rights by failing to clarify whether Williams was in fact asking to have an attorney present during questioning.
While it's an unusual step, Rice County Attorney John Fossum said that the appeal can be filed prior to trial if the judge's decision would have a "critical impact" on the case's outcome.
"Thus, respondent’s suppressed statements are significant to the state’s burden of proving respondent’s state of mind," wrote Rice County Chief Assistant County Attorney Terence Swihart in a July 24 filing. "Accordingly, suppression of the Sept. 7, 2018 statements would significantly reduce the likelihood of a successful prosecution, and therefore the district court’s order will have a critical impact on the case."
Swihart argued that the test Judge Long used to determine whether Williams was in custody during her first interview with police, was incomplete. Though the detective questioned Williams at the police station, she was not handcuffed and transcripts of the interview show she was told the door was unlocked and that she was not a suspect.
Though Long asserted that the circumstances of the first interview would cause a reasonable person to believe he or she was not free to leave, Swihart says the test is more thorough, and that by using all possible factors, the district court should have concluded that no Miranda warning was required.
The district court's rationale for suppressing Williams' statements in the second and third interviews are also incorrect and should be overturned, prosecutors find, using case law to show that law enforcement aren't required to clarify unclear requests for counsel.
"The U.S. Supreme Court has stated that custodial interrogation must cease only if a suspect’s invocation of his right to counsel is clear and unequivocal," Swihart wrote in the filing.
In Williams' case, she asked the detective, "Can I have an attorney present" and "Do I need a lawyer?" Following the first question, Alexander read Williams her rights. The second, prosecutors say, was an inquiry as to whether she ought to have an attorney and that anything following that was not a violation of Williams' rights.
A plea hearing in the case set for next week will likely be postponed until the appellate court makes a ruling. That could take until early winter, Fossum said.