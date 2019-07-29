Ben Karkela Allstate

The Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and the Ambassadors welcomed its newest member, Ben Karkela from Allstate Insurance. Karkels recently opened his office in Downtown Faribault at 317 Central Ave. Stop by and meet him or give him a call at 338-5700. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce)

