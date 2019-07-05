From coins floating in the air to making little red balls disappear, Graylyn Morris — or as the kids know him, Brodini — had kids and adults both laughing and awestruck at his magic tricks.
Morris performed two comedy magic shows at the Buckham Memorial Library Friday. The second show was ASL interpreted.
“Anytime I can get him to come in I definitely will,” said Deni Buendorf, children's librarian at Buckham Memorial Library. “He’s so funny and so good with the kids. He keeps the adults' attention, too. You can tell he loves it; he exudes joy.”
Kids of all ages attended the show from 5-year-olds — such as Owen Johnson whose favorite trick was the balls with no strings attached — to older sisters who held their siblings' hands when they went up to participate in the magic show.
“I fell in love with magic when I was a kid,” Morris said.
Before becoming a professional magician, Morris served in the Vietnam War. When he came home he raised a family and worked as a bill collector.
“I was pretty good at doing that, but I wanted to do something else,” said Morris, who began to teach himself magic using library books as a reference Now he performs at venues including the St. Paul Public Library and just finished a 34-show tour.
“I started as an adult magician, but I prefer kids over adults any day,” Morris said. “Kids are more intuitive — they see clearer than adults. I can fool any adult, but I can’t fool any kid.”
He even taught Monica Wilder, 12, a few magic tricks.
“I’ve seen his show many times before,” Wilder said. “I go every time he’s in Faribault. He’s showed me a couple tricks. He always so funny. I’d like to have magic as a side hobby.”
Morris’ choice in entertaining and trying to trick kids also came from his first magic show experience.
“When I was 6 or 7, I saw my first magic show… it was horrible. I was sitting up front and I begged to come up but the magician never picked me. I want all of the kids to have an opportunity to participate.”
Throughout the show, he engaged all of the kids who raised their hands to participate. And there were many hands.
“He’s really amazing,” said Story Kasl, 9, who was chosen to assist with a magic trick.
“I’ve never seen anything like it. I felt shy up there, but it was really exciting.”
Nevaeh Weeg, 12, said “it was really fun and funny and a great show. He took up a lot of volunteers.”
Sully Kasl, 11, agreed, saying “I liked the end part where he brought everyone up.”
At the end of the show, Morris invited the young attendees to make a line so they could each see magic up close.
“I call it the Brodini challenge,” Morris said. “Anyone who wants to be part of the show can try to pass a test.”
For Friday’s show, most of the children eagerly made a line as Morris was able to make little red balls multiply, then disappear in his hands and the kids had to guess how many he held. With multiple chances, in the end, everyone won.
Morris will return with his Brodini Comedy Magic Show at the Rice County Fair which runs July 16-21.