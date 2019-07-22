A Faribault woman who threatened to stab another woman was arrested Saturday and charged with felony assault, according to court records.
Jennifer Marie Annis, 35, was charged Monday with second-degree assault and misdemeanor domestic assault after police say an argument between the two women became physical. The alleged victim told police that when she refused to leave the home after Annis ordered her to do so, Annis took a knife from her purse, unfolded it and said, "I just want to stab you."
Annis reportedly put the knife away, but attacked the victim, scratching her legs, face and eyelid with her nails and sent her threatening text messages. The reporting officer said that the victim's injuries were consistent with her description of the encounter.
In an interview with police, Annis admitted that she got "worked up" and that "there was some grabbing going on," but denied any weapons were involved.
Annis has her next appearance in court on July 31.
In other reports:
• Barron Lee Chapman Jr., 32, of St. Paul, was charged Thursday with third-degree burglary in connection with a May 9 break-in at the Dennison Marathon. According to a criminal complaint, Rice County Sheriff's investigators were alerted to a possible suspect by Cannon Falls police during their investigator of a burglary at its Dairy Queen. The vehicle reportedly used by Chapman and another man not identified in the complaint matched the vehicle seen in surveillance video taken from the Marathon.
Cannon Falls and Goodhue County Sheriff's investigators reportedly seized several items from the vehicle, including large rocks similar to one used to break a glass door and gain entry to the Marathon station. Investigators also got search warrant for several smartphones, including one owned by Chapman. Data taken from Chapman's phone allegedly shows he was in the vicinity of the Marathon and Dairy Queen during the time of the break-ins
• Matthew Brent Quast, 42, of Le Center, was taken into custody Friday by Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force agents who reportedly had probably cause to make the arrest. Quast was charged Monday with third-degree methamphetamine sale and fifth-degree possession of meth.
During a search, an officer reportedly found a straw, which tested positive for methamphetamine, in the defendant's right front pants pocket. On the floor in front of the driver’s seat was a case with two digital scales, scoop spoons, clear plastic baggies, and a plastic bag containing 6.25 grams of meth. Also located in the vehicle was a glass meth pipe, a broken meth pipe and a bag with residue under the driver’s seat, according to the complaint.
Quast is set to appear in court July 31.
• Irving Mixteco, 42, of Owatonna, was charged Friday with third-degree drug sale after he reportedly sold methamphetamine to an undercover officer working with the region's drug task force. Mixteco, who is currently in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, reportedly sold the officer 3.86 grams of meth for $200 on April 4.
.