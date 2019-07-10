Adam Rashid Akida 25, was sentenced to three years in prison Wednesday for a 2013 sexual assault which occurred in Northfield.
Akida pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct. The court in November 2013 sentenced Akida to three years in prison, but stayed the sentence and placed Akida on probation.
Akida had admitted to sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl, but claimed it was consensual.
The victim told police that she and a friend went to Akida’s apartment to watch a movie with one of Akida’s friends. She fell asleep while watching the movie and Akida picked her up, carried her into a bedroom and placed her on a bed, according to the complaint. Akida allegedly held her wrists above her head, removed her clothing and raped her.
The girl told police that she cried and screamed for her friend, who she later learned had left with Akida’s friend.
In early 2015, Akida violated his probation by leaving the country and moving to Tanzania. In May, Akida came back to the United States and was arrested when he landed in Chicago based on a Rice County warrant. Akida was extradited to Rice County from Illinois.
Judge Christine Long on Wednesday revoked Akida’s probation and sentenced him to prison for three years with credit for 122 days he served in jail. Long ordered Akida to 10 years of supervised release following his release from prison.
“Akida showed he was unable to comply with the conditions of his probation and the court correctly revoked the stayed sentence” said Rice County Attorney John Fossum, who argued the probation case to the court.