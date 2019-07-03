The cities of Faribault and Northfield are monitoring high water levels in the Straight and Cannon Rivers caused by recent heavy rains.
With a 2-foot spike in Straight River levels June 28, Faribault Public Works Director Travis Block said staff will continue to monitor the river.
From 7 feet to 9 feet in one day, Block said, “the river doesn’t typically behave that way.”
Though Block says water levels are decreasing and the rain in the forecast for this weekend is not substantial enough to be concerning, it wasn’t the rain in Faribault that caused a rise in the river, but the copious amounts of rain south of the city.
Water flows into Faribault from cities in the southern regions of the watershed, including Owatonna and Waseca, raising water levels in the Straight River which flows into the Cannon River, sending the water north to Northfield.
Block said Faribault had only received an inch and a half of rain on June 28, but Owatonna had more rainfall. The higher levels of water flowing north on the Straight River from Owatonna can cause the Cannon River to flood.
“Hydrology is quite the discipline,” Block said. “It’s all tied together.”
If thunderstorms stay to the east this weekend, the water will drain in the Mississippi River, but Block said rain over cities to the west, such as Morristown, could cause issues as the Cannon River would receive the runoff.
There is not currently a concern of high water impacting the Faribault Water Reclamation Facility, but with the wastewater site near the confluence of the Cannon and Straight rivers, the city will keep an eye on potential rising river levels.
That flooding concern is shared in Northfield, where police earlier this week asked the community, especially those in flood-prone areas, to monitor weather warnings and river levels.
Police warned that the Cannon River at Northfield could quickly rise to flood levels, depending on rainfall amounts and locations.
Potential local flooding
Faribault Fire Chief Dustin Dienst said while he has been monitoring water gauges, and both the Straight River and Cannon River appear to be in good shape, any change in the forecast could cause some local issues.
Dienst hopes the thunderstorms this weekend remain scattered as forecasted.
“Unless there is a large-scale thunderstorm over the watershed, [river levels are] not an issue,” Dienst said. “We’re in pretty good shape.”
But he still has concerns about possible heavy rainfall this weekend.
“[Faribault] is one big thunderstorm away from some local flooding,” Dienst said.
Already there has been flash flooding in Northfield this summer as Wolf Creek crept over Interstate 35 for a short time. Dienst cautioned that a downpour over Faribault could cause some streets, low areas and creeks to flood.
City of Northfield takes steps to prevent future flooding
Northfield City Engineer David Bennett said although flooding this year has not been as severe as it was in 2016 or 2010, river levels have been elevated for a prolonged period of time.
To prevent flooding, the city has budgeted $50,000 this year for engineering to determine a solution to prevent the flooding of the Riverwalk north of the Third Street bridge. He raised the possibility of extending and raising a retaining wall north along the Second Street Bridge, along with possibly installing another inner wall near Carlson Capital Management at Fourth Street.
After severe flooding in 2010, river gauges were placed on the Second Street Bridge and south of town on County Road 29 near Faribault.
To Bennett, local heavy rain events seem to be occurring more frequently, leading to more chances for flooding.
Farmer feeling effects of wet weather
Northfield area farmer David Legvold has felt the lingering effects of a cold and wet planting season. He described planting season as “a series of starts and stops,” that have been periodically interrupted by rain.
Legvold anticipates uneven crop emergence because of the weather, which means farmers might have a difficult time finishing the harvest before the first frost arrives.
Although the season has been slow, Legvold said if weather similar to Wednesday’s warm and humid conditions persist, crops will likely quickly grow.
Legvold said he is thankful most of his farmland either drains well or has been tiled. He said in a time of when heavy rain events occur more frequently, drainage tile is a way for farmers to have greater management over their land.
Legvold said a smaller crop would result in lower income, and late maturing corn can lead to an increased cost to dry corn because it does not have time to dry in the field.
He said the weather compounds the effects tariffs have had on farmers, including the loss of Chinese markets and marketing across the globe.