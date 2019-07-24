City leaders, after years of work, got the go-ahead to take legal action against an east side homeowner, a move that's expected to result in a sweep of the property.
On Tuesday, the Faribault City Council approved a resolution allowing the city attorney to take civil action against the owner of 1215 Division St. E — Larry R. Preuss, according to Rice County records — giving him 30 days to clear the property and home's interior of decades of accumulated items or the city will clean it up.
It's an issue that's bedeviled neighbors, police and city staff since 1989, said Police Chief Andy Bohlen. And no amount of cajoling or conversation seems to have made a difference. For decades, the boxes, plastic bins, trash cans and containers have piled up, many of them stacked against a livestock trailer and truck that lie abandoned in the yard, both visible from the street.
After recent concerns about the safety of the property owner, city leaders obtained an administrative search warrant in late May, and found the interior in far worse shape. Inside, according to a memo to the council, Sgt. Matt Long and Fire Chief Dusty Dienst discovered garbage and debris strewn around the interior. In some cases it was stacked to the ceiling and blocked doors, windows and stairs. Decaying food and signs of rodents were also present.
According to Bohlen, the home has no gas or water service, and Preuss is sleeping in a vehicle parked on his property.
"Our goal is to create a livable, safe space for the homeowner and responders if they have to go in there," said Dienst, acknowledging the difficulty of the situation. "This is his stuff."
Bohlen said city officials have been working in earnest with Preuss for 15 months, and that he promised last winter to begin clearing the site once the snow melted.
"We have a duty to make this safe," said Dienst.
City attorney Scott Riggs called the abatement order, "the final, ultimate tool."
If Preuss doesn't comply within the 30 days, the city will remove a "certain amount" of material," Riggs said.
But Dienst explained that what they discover might lead to more significant action. A finding of mold could make the home unsalvageable.
"There is no perfect solution here," said attorney Riggs. "We're trying to better the property and make it livable to better the whole neighborhood."